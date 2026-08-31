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IndyCar Milwaukee Race 2

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Milwaukee doubleheader

Palou clinched his fifth IndyCar title in the last six years, including four consecutively

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Alex Palou will enter the Laguna Seca finale with the IndyCar crown already in his hands, as he clinched the championship with a fifth-place and tenth-place finish on Sunday.

While the championship has been locked up, the battle to be the best of the rest is fully on. Christian Lundgaard has moved up into the runner-up spot, just two points clear of Kyle Kirkwood and four points clear of Pato O'Ward after his Milwaukee sweep.

Rinus Veekay has moved up inside the top ten in the championship after an impressive podium on Sunday.

The Rookie of the Year battle will also be a fascinating story to watch in the season finale, as Dennis Hauger holds a 18-point advantage over Mick Schumacher and 30 points on Caio Collet.

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2026 IndyCar standings after Milwaukee (Race 17 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 607
2 Christian Lundgaard 507
3 Kyle Kirkwood 505
4 Pato O'Ward 503
5 David Malukas 484
6 Scot McLaughlin 428
7 Josef Newgarden 408
8 Marcus Ericsson 407
9 Felix Rosenqvist 379
10 Rinus VeeKay 364
11 Will Power 351
12 Scott Dixon 318
13 Kyffin Simpson 307
14 Marcus Armstrong 293
15 Graham Rahal 291
16 Alexander Rossi 271
17 Santino Ferrucci 262
18 Nolan Siegel 253
19 Louis Foster 251
20 Romain Grosjean 247
21 Christian Rasmussen 236
22 Dennis Hauger (R) 223
23 Mick Schumacher (R) 205
24 Caio Collet (R) 193
25 Sting Ray Robb 175
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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