Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 WWT Raceway

Championship leader Alex Palou ran out of fuel in the pit lane, and finished 17th on Sunday night, allowing Kyle Kirkwood to chip 13 points out of his lead, now 49 points adrift of the top spot.

There was no change among the top five positions in the standings as IndyCar hits the halfway point of its 2026 season.

With his victory at WWT Raceway, Josef Newgarden has climbed from eighth to sixth in the standings, while runner-up finisher Marcus Ericsson climbed three spots up to ninth.

2026 IndyCar standings after WWT Raceway (Race 9 of 18)