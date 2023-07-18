Subscribe
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly will again step in for the still-sidelined Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing this weekend in the IndyCar Series double-header at Iowa Speedway.

Charles Bradley
By:
Conor Daly, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Daly, 31, drove the Honda-powered #60 AutoNation/SiriusXM-backed car at Mid-Ohio after Pagenaud suffered a huge crash in practice. Daly finished 20th, ahead of team-mate Helio Castroneves.

Following further evaluation, Pagenaud has still not been cleared by IndyCar’s medical team due to concussion-like symptoms.

“I’m thankful to Mike and Jim to calling me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa,” said Daly. “Obviously I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon.”

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Last weekend in Toronto, MSR recruited its IMSA SportsCar Championship-winning driver Tom Blomqvist to sub for Pagenaud, but the Brit was taken out in a first-corner crash.

Daly heads into the Iowa weekend with seven race starts at the 0.875-mile tri-oval. It was the site of his first-ever IndyCar pole position in 2020 for the Carlin team. He lost his full-time ride with the Ed Carpenter Racing team earlier in the season.

“Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple of years,” Daly added. “Obviously I have qualified really well there – qualified on the pole and started in the top three the last two years. Hopefully we can replicate that qualifying performance, but also deliver in the race.

“The team does an incredible job to prepare the car, so we’re going to do our best for Simon again. We’ll do everything we can to score some more points for the team and I’m thankful to drive this #60 car again for AutoNation and SiriusXm.”

Pagenaud issued a short statement on his situation:

 
