Coulthard and Stewart remember “incredible” Gil de Ferran
Two of Gil de Ferran’s closest friends in motorsport, David Coulthard and Paul Stewart, have paid tribute to his memory two weeks after he passed away.
On the latest Formula For Success podcast, which Coulthard hosts with former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, Coulthard and Stewart – who are godfathers to Gil’s daughter and son respectively – reminisced about their bond with the two-time IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner, who died last month at the age of 56.
“The celebration and the memory of Gil, the fact that it’s touched so many people, is a testament to the man,” said Coulthard. “Paul and I have been between tears and laughter this week, talking about an incredible individual.”
Stewart recalled the earliest days of their partnership when he paired Coulthard with de Ferran in Formula Vauxhall Lotus and Opel Lotus competition in the UK and Europe.
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Gil de Ferran, Paul Stewart Racing leads David Coulthard, Paul Stewart Racing
“You and Gil were really the first two drivers on our staircase of talent, and what a pairing it was,” said Stewart, who was not only de Ferran’s team boss but went on to be his Formula 3000 team-mate in 1993. “It just seemed to fit right from the start.
“What developed between us was no filter, really. My last conversation with Gil was the day before he passed away, I was parked up at a car wash on a facetime call with him – I was sat there for over an hour! We didn’t talk about cars or McLaren… boy, was I lucky to have that call, that time with him.
“Angela [his wife, who Gil met at PSR and was previously Jordan’s PA] came on right at the end of it, just to see the two of them smiling together, that’s my enduring last memory of him.”
Coulthard recalled great moments of their friendship across the years, despite the fact they were only team-mates for that single season.
“Gil broke the mould in my expectations of what a team-mate would be like,” he said. “We were put together and travelling across Europe in a car, sharing rooms together and falling out on the racetrack together occasionally.
“Through it all, he was always able to separate what happened when he was working and when we left the racetrack. That would mean barbeques – he was director of meat – and caipirinhas! We just worked up such a bond, which lasted over all those years.
“A unique personality and a life well lived, I think is the expression, even though it was too short, he certainly crammed a lot into his journey of life.”
Latest news
Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track
Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track
IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward
IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward
Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure
Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure
Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom
Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.