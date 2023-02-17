Subscribe
Previous / Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again
IndyCar News

CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy

With 100 days left before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, the CW Network is has announced the start of its 100 Days to Indy documentary series.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the first in the six-part series will premiere on Thursday, April 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). It aims to take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for the 500.

“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 Days to Indy has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network.

CW promises to take viewers “into the drivers’ seat for unprecedented access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.” It also promises to “showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.”

Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 Days to Indy is directed and co-executive produced by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, and Falguni Lakhani Adams is executive producer for VICE TV. 100 Days to Indy is distributed globally by Vice Content Distribution.

“I think my personality on camera is probably just going to be me,” Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden told Motorsport.com last December. “If they choose to showcase me, I’m just going to be who I am – pretty serious when I show up at the track. I’m not going to change.

“But honestly, I don’t think any of us will need to act different for the cameras. There’s enough diversity between the personalities that if people are just themselves, the producers are going to have plenty of interesting storylines.”

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda commented: “I’d like to give the people watching the show an understanding of the Indy 500. Everyone will have heard of it but not all of them will know enough to fully appreciate its meaning, its history.

"So I think it will be good to educate people, so when they say that I’m going for win #5 which has never been done, they will understand the difficulty.

“I feel like VICE and CW have so many stories and situations they can cover, it will be hard for them to choose which things to go in-depth with over the six episodes.”

shares
comments

Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

IMSA

Sebring: Caddy "flawless", Acura top Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again

Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again

IndyCar
Indy 500

NBC Sports re-hire Tirico, Patrick Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

ARCA ARCA

Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win Greg Van Alst uses late pass to take shock Daytona ARCA win

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

SUPC Supercars

Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.