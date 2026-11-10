IndyCar

Dale Coyne Racing signs reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson for 2027 IndyCar season

Floridian star caps rapid ascent through open-wheel ranks with full-time Honda ride

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Nikita Johnson testing with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber Motorsports Park.

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson is stepping up to the top tier of American open-wheel racing. Dale Coyne Racing announced today that the 18-year-old Floridian will pilot one of the team's Honda-powered entries full-time in the 2027 IndyCar Series as an ENVE-sponsored athlete.

The 17-race IndyCar schedule kicks off March 7 in Johnson's hometown with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg—a track where he has built an extraordinary track record. Johnson previously claimed season-opening victories at St. Petersburg across three different ladder series: Indy NXT (2026), USF Pro 2000 (2024), and USF2000 (2023).

Johnson arrives in IndyCar as one of the sport's most compelling young talents following a record-breaking 2026 campaign. Last season, he became the youngest champion in Indy NXT history at 18 years, three months, and 12 days old. En route to the title, he scored victories at St. Petersburg and the Grand Prix of Alabama, racked up nine podiums and 10 top-five finishes, and finished in the top eight in all 17 races. He was also the only driver in the series to complete every single lap of the 656-lap season.

"I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone on the team for this amazing opportunity, together with OnlyBulls and my partners PV3 Enterprises/ENVE," Johnson said. "I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support and my management team for working with Dale Coyne to take the next step in my career. I am focused on working with the DCR team to maximize this opportunity at the top level of motorsports."

Before capturing his Indy NXT crown, Johnson spent years steadily climbing the ladder. He finished as vice champion in USF Pro 2000 in 2024 and USF2000 in 2023. Expanding his reach overseas in 2025, he competed in the GB3 Championship at just 16 years old, securing memorable victories at Zandvoort and the historic Brands Hatch circuit.

"This is a great opportunity for DCR to sign a young and talented driver with an impressive résumé," said team owner Dale Coyne. "Nikita has raced many types of cars and has gained great experience in the USA with Indy NXT, the USF series, Formula Regional in New Zealand, and GB3 and F3 in England and Europe."

In addition to ENVE, Johnson will carry support from AI-powered financial platform and digital wallet OnlyBulls, which enters its third consecutive season as a major team-wide partner of Dale Coyne Racing.

Johnson also becomes the third ENVE-sponsored athlete competing across the IndyCar ecosystem in 2027, joining IndyCar Series driver Mick Schumacher and Indy NXT driver Matteo Nannini. ENVE Composites, a PV3 Enterprises company, recently deepened its commitment to the sport through the launch of ENVE Motorsports, which fields entries in both USF2000 and Indy NXT.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article IndyCar 2026 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Joey Barnes





Fangio, Haywood headline third batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers



IMSA



IMSA



Sebring 12 Hours



42 min



Fangio, Haywood headline third batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers





IndyCar 2026 season review: Dale Coyne Racing



IndyCar



IndyCar 22 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: Dale Coyne Racing





Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival



Feature



IMSA



Feature



IMSA



Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival

More from

Nikita Johnson





Max Garcia surges to first-ever Indy NXT win at The Milwaukee Mile



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Milwaukee Mile



Max Garcia surges to first-ever Indy NXT win at The Milwaukee Mile





Myles Rowe charges from last to first for historic Indy NXT win at WWTR



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Gateway



Myles Rowe charges from last to first for historic Indy NXT win at WWTR





Tymek Kucharczyk takes first Indy NXT win in Race 2 on Indy road course



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Indianapolis II



Tymek Kucharczyk takes first Indy NXT win in Race 2 on Indy road course

More from

Dale Coyne Racing





Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance



IndyCar



IndyCar



Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance





Super Formula Leader Kaku Ohta targets North American move across IndyCar and IMSA for 2027



IndyCar



IndyCar



Super Formula Leader Kaku Ohta targets North American move across IndyCar and IMSA for 2027





Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return



IndyCar



IndyCar



Laguna Seca



Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

Latest news





Dale Coyne Racing signs reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson for 2027 IndyCar season



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 5 min



Dale Coyne Racing signs reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson for 2027 IndyCar season





Next Mercedes-AMG test: Could a woman return to the DTM in 2027?



DTM



DTM DTM 21 min



Next Mercedes-AMG test: Could a woman return to the DTM in 2027?





Has Marco Bezzecchi finally rediscovered his early-season MotoGP form?



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



41 min



Has Marco Bezzecchi finally rediscovered his early-season MotoGP form?





Fangio, Haywood headline third batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers



IMSA



IMSA IMSA



Sebring 12 Hours



42 min



Fangio, Haywood headline third batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers

Feature

Discover prime content





How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona





Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game





You Ask The Questions: David Malukas



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



You Ask The Questions: David Malukas





Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time



IndyCar



By John Oreovicz



Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe