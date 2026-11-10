IndyCar
Dale Coyne Racing signs reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson for 2027 IndyCar season
Floridian star caps rapid ascent through open-wheel ranks with full-time Honda ride
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM
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Nikita Johnson testing with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber Motorsports Park.
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Reigning Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson is stepping up to the top tier of American open-wheel racing. Dale Coyne Racing announced today that the 18-year-old Floridian will pilot one of the team's Honda-powered entries full-time in the 2027 IndyCar Series as an ENVE-sponsored athlete.
The 17-race IndyCar schedule kicks off March 7 in Johnson's hometown with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg—a track where he has built an extraordinary track record. Johnson previously claimed season-opening victories at St. Petersburg across three different ladder series: Indy NXT (2026), USF Pro 2000 (2024), and USF2000 (2023).
Johnson arrives in IndyCar as one of the sport's most compelling young talents following a record-breaking 2026 campaign. Last season, he became the youngest champion in Indy NXT history at 18 years, three months, and 12 days old. En route to the title, he scored victories at St. Petersburg and the Grand Prix of Alabama, racked up nine podiums and 10 top-five finishes, and finished in the top eight in all 17 races. He was also the only driver in the series to complete every single lap of the 656-lap season.
"I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone on the team for this amazing opportunity, together with OnlyBulls and my partners PV3 Enterprises/ENVE," Johnson said. "I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support and my management team for working with Dale Coyne to take the next step in my career. I am focused on working with the DCR team to maximize this opportunity at the top level of motorsports."
Before capturing his Indy NXT crown, Johnson spent years steadily climbing the ladder. He finished as vice champion in USF Pro 2000 in 2024 and USF2000 in 2023. Expanding his reach overseas in 2025, he competed in the GB3 Championship at just 16 years old, securing memorable victories at Zandvoort and the historic Brands Hatch circuit.
"This is a great opportunity for DCR to sign a young and talented driver with an impressive résumé," said team owner Dale Coyne. "Nikita has raced many types of cars and has gained great experience in the USA with Indy NXT, the USF series, Formula Regional in New Zealand, and GB3 and F3 in England and Europe."
In addition to ENVE, Johnson will carry support from AI-powered financial platform and digital wallet OnlyBulls, which enters its third consecutive season as a major team-wide partner of Dale Coyne Racing.
Johnson also becomes the third ENVE-sponsored athlete competing across the IndyCar ecosystem in 2027, joining IndyCar Series driver Mick Schumacher and Indy NXT driver Matteo Nannini. ENVE Composites, a PV3 Enterprises company, recently deepened its commitment to the sport through the launch of ENVE Motorsports, which fields entries in both USF2000 and Indy NXT.
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