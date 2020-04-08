IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 2:19 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, albeit in the virtual world

Earnhardt floated the idea days ago, expressing his interest but said he had not yet received an invite.

On Wednesday, he tweeted 'invite received,' confirming he would indeed join the field for the IndyCar esports race at the two-mile Michigan oval.

 

The series, known as the IndyCar Challenge, has run two events so far at Watkins Glen International and Barber Motorsports Park, won by Sage Karam and Scott McLaughlin. This will be the series first race on an oval.

Earnhardt, an avid sim racer, has been competing in several televised and/or streamed events as of late including the popular Pro Invitational NASCAR Series, finishing as high as second at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

Another NASCAR star in Jimmie Johnson has taken part in the first two IndyCar races on road courses, finishing as high as 12th at Barber. 

Read Also:

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Nick DeGroot

