Previous / VeeKay has big shunt in opening minutes of Indy 500 test
IndyCar / Indy April Testing / Testing report

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

By:

Conor Daly led the opening Indy 500 test session, some consolation for the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet team that saw his teammate Rinus VeeKay hit the wall.

Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

The track was lost to rain in the final half hour of the two-hour session, at a point when Daly’s 222.714mph had put him top, ahead of the 221.296mph of teammate and team owner Ed Carpenter’s 221.296mph.

Their other teammate Rinus VeeKay suffered a nasty shunt at Turn 1 on his fifth lap that resulted in a broken finger.

 

Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was third ahead of the two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys of Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward and a second Ganassi car, that of Alex Palou. O’Ward turned the most laps of the session at 23.

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi (both Andretti Autosport-Honda) and Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) were seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in the overall standings but 1-2-3 in the laps set without the aid of a tow, ranging from 219.8 – 219.6mph.

Twenty-one cars took part in the opening session which was for veterans only. The next two hours of on-track action will be reserved for Rookie Orientation Practice and Refreshers, but the scheduling is currently undecided due to the wet track.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

47

Conor Daly

40.4106

0.000

11

18

222.714

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

20

Ed Carpenter

40.6695

0.2589

9

9

221.296

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

9

Scott Dixon

40.8024

0.3918

8

9

220.575

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.8423

0.4317

11

16

220.360

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

5

5

Pato O'Ward

40.8658

0.4552

13

23

220.233

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

10

Alex Palou

40.9149

0.5043

5

13

219.969

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

26

Colton Herta

40.9377

0.5271

4

8

219.846

Honda

Andretti Autosport

8

27

Alexander Rossi

40.9762

0.5656

3

10

219.640

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

12

Will Power

40.9770

0.5664

12

16

219.635

Chevy

Team Penske

10

60

Jack Harvey

40.9987

0.5881

6

6

219.519

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

11

2

Josef Newgarden

41.0002

0.5896

8

9

219.511

Chevy

Team Penske

12

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

41.0360

0.6254

4

6

219.320

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

15

Graham Rahal

41.0413

0.6307

6

9

219.291

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

8

Marcus Ericsson

41.0530

0.6424

6

18

219.229

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

48

Tony Kanaan

41.0628

0.6522

7

11

219.176

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

30

Takuma Sato

41.2103

0.7997

5

13

218.392

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

98

Marco Andretti

41.2250

0.8144

4

5

218.314

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

18

22

Simon Pagenaud

41.3419

0.9313

4

15

217.697

Chevy

Team Penske

19

21

Rinus VeeKay

41.3718

0.9612

4

4

217.539

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

20

3

Scott McLaughlin

41.4270

1.0164

19

21

217.250

Chevy

Team Penske

21

45

Santino Ferrucci

42.0437

1.6331

7

7

214.063

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

22

18

Ed Jones

10:19.170

578.7598

1

1

14.536

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing

23

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

11:10.858

630.4477

1

1

13.416

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

24

24

Sage Karam

No Time

---

1

1

---

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

25

16

Simona De Silvestro

No Time

---

--

---

---

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

26

4

Dalton Kellet

No Time

---

--

---

---

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

14

Sebastien Bourdais

No Time

---

--

---

---

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

28

06

Helio Castroneves

No Time

---

--

---

---

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

29

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

No Time

---

--

---

---

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

30

29

James Hinchcliffe

No Time

---

--

---

---

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

31

52

Cody Ware

No Time

---

--

---

---

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

 

