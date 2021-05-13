“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

Daly, who has Type 1 diabetes [T1D] will return to the seat of ECR’s #20 after his oval sojourn with the Carlin team in Texas, and his car will carry the bold magenta and teal of MannKind Corp.

“MannKind first met Conor in early 2019, and his ability to rise above any challenge he’s faced really resonates with us,” said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. “We are driven to find new ways to give people control of their health, and Conor exemplifies the very spirit of MannKind’s mission – living life without limits.”

Daly was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, and today is the only known U.S. professional racing driver who competes full-time while living with T1D.

“I’m excited to work with MannKind again for the 2021 racing season and I look forward to sharing my T1D story through this partnership,” said Daly who races the #20 ECR-Chevy in all road and street races, with team owner Carpenter taking over for the ovals.

Alejandro Galindo, chief commercial officer of MannKind said: “As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Daly on a series of appearances to stress that living with diabetes should not stop you from fully living your dreams. The first event is being planned for the week of Indy 500 in late May.”

When Carpenter takes over the #20 for the Indy 500, Daly will run the #47 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for the team, before reverting to #20 for the following rounds at Detroit.

shares