IndyCar Special feature

Podcast: IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remembers Dan Wheldon

Saturday 16 October marks 10 years to the day double Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon tragically died in an IndyCar crash at the Las Vegas season finale.

Wheldon was an immensely popular character throughout the motorsport world.

An IndyCar champion in 2005, Wheldon won the Indy 500 in the same year before claiming a sensational second 500 crown in 2011.

In a special podcast, Motorsport.com Global Editor-in-Chief Charles Bradley is joined by Motorsport.com's US Editor David Malsher-Lopez and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remember the late Wheldon on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

Dan Wheldon, Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb/Agajanian takes the checkered flag and yellow flag from Brian Howard

Photo by: Walt Kuhn / Motorsport Images

