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IndyCar Portland

David Malukas and Caio Collet hit with grid penalty for Portland IndyCar race

The six-place grid penalty is the result of an unapproved engine change

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
David Malukas, Team Penske

David Malukas, Team Penske

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

As IndyCar heads to Portland this weekend, the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet of Caio Collet and the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of David Malukas have been issued a six-place grid penalty. 

The penalty is due to an unapproved engine change, which the teams had to make after crashes at Nashville. Collet suffered a major crash during the race, while Malukas crashed heavily in practice. The Penske driver was even transported to a local hospital, and is dealing with a sore knee.

IndyCar qualifying is set to take place on Saturday, at 7pm EST with the race to follow at 4pm EST on Sunday. Portland kicks off the final month of racing in the 2026 IndyCar season, with just four races left after this weekend's race.

Malukas enters Portland second in the championship standings, 83 points behind Alex Palou. Kyle Kirkwood is just four points behind Malukas in third.

The No. 12 Penske entry is the defending winner of this race, but that was with Will Power. Malukas is still searching for his first career win as an IndyCar driver after eight podiums. That includes a runner-up result in the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history, losing the 2026 edition of the race to Felix Rosenqvist by a mere 0.023s.

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