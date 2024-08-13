David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing has revealed the surprise signing of David Malukas to a multi-year deal beginning with the 2025 IndyCar Series season.

Malukas, who doesn’t turn 23 years old until next month, will “drive one of” the team’s Chevrolet-powered entries, with no confirmation of the number or his team-mate.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing,” Malukas said. “The team has performed very well this season and I can’t wait to get to work with them and immerse myself in that environment.

“The history and success of both AJ Foyt Racing and AJ Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team.

“Everyone knows that AJ is a legend and he was someone whose name I always heard growing up. To have the opportunity to work alongside him and drive for his team is very special.

“I am starting a new chapter in my IndyCar career, and I am eager to achieve strong results with AJ Foyt Racing.”

Chicago-born Malukas, whose family background is Lithuanian, started the year with Arrow McLaren, having signed a multi-year deal last September. But he was left to watch the opening portion of this year's IndyCar season from the sidelines after sustaining torn ligaments in his left wrist from a mountain bike accident.

David Malukas, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

He was released by Arrow McLaren in late April, having never made a start with the team, and then signed with Meyer Shank Racing for his on-track return in June.

Strong pace has been evident as he has qualified in the top 12 in four of his last five races, while also scoring an impressive sixth-place finish on the Streets of Toronto.

“David will be a great addition to AJ Foyt Racing,” said its team president Larry Foyt. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent.

“I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

Malukas joins a resurgent team, which has seen the influence of technical director Michael Cannon and an alliance with Team Penske elevate its results in 2025.

Santino Ferrucci, driver of the team’s famed No. 14 entry, has impressed with seven top 10s and currently sits 10th in the championship standings.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Sting Ray Robb, who pilots the No. 41 car, has only managed a best result of 16th, but it came in his best showing after leading 23 laps in the Indianapolis 500.

“For me, the 2024 season was very chaotic and did not go to plan, so I am looking forward to a new beginning,” said Malukas, the 2021 Indy NXT runner-up.

“I am mostly looking forward to being a part of such a special team. The recent alliance with Team Penske this season has clearly been beneficial, and I want to be sure that we build the right environment, not just for myself, but for the mechanics, engineers and everyone else who makes this all possible.

“In the few years I have been in IndyCar, I have found that a strong team dynamic is crucial for success. As long as we focus on building good chemistry, I am confident that the results will follow.”