IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium

shares
comments
De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium
By:

McLaren Racing sporting director Gil de Ferran was left deeply impressed with Pato O’Ward’s drive to second place in IndyCar’s 2020 finale in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

O’Ward qualified his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in sixth and ran top six for most of the race, while avoiding the Turn 3 errors committed by leaders Will Power and Alexander Rossi.

Following the final restart, the 21-year-old Mexican grabbed third place from soon-to-be crowned six-time champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, and moved in on his former Indy Lights teammate, Colton Herta. He dived past the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner driver at Turn 4 and was onto the tail of leader Josef Newgarden.

Although he couldn’t hang onto the Penske-Chevrolet driver, O’Ward was able to pull away from the battle between Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais’ and finish runner-up, four seconds behind Newgarden.

It was the third runner-up place of O’Ward’s season, his fourth podium and sixth top five, and moved him ahead of Power to claim fourth in the final points standings.

“What a result!” exclaimed de Ferran, two-time Indy car champion and an Indy 500 winner. “Another podium and fourth in the championship for Pato.

“The team executed strategy and pit stops very well. Pato, in his usual style, drove his heart out. His aggressiveness and determination were crucial at the end of the race to put himself in P2.

“We didn’t quite have enough to challenge the leader in the closing laps, but, again another stellar performance from Pato and the team.

“We close this year on a high and once again, I would like to thank our team, partners and fans.”

O’Ward, who was not classified as a rookie this year due to his 2019 drives for Carlin, but who has still only run 22 IndyCar races, was also left satisfied by his endeavors – and bullish about his 2021 prospects.

“I’m so proud of Arrow McLaren SP and myself for what we accomplished this year,” he said. “Our win will have to wait. We came in second place in the season finale, just five points short of third place in the championship. [But] we have lots to be proud of.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I got. I think we showcased that we are a force to be reckoned with and we are going to be pushing next year to give these veterans a harder time. Hopefully, bring it to the last race and win this championship.”

Teammate Oliver Askew, who missed the Harvest GP double-header due to concussion incurred in a nasty shunt at the Indy 500, also made a good impression on his return to action. He qualified 10th (ahead of Dixon) and was running in the Top 10 when his #7 car was ushered into the Turn 10 tire barrier by Indy winner Takuma Sato in the final quarter of the race.

By the time he had been extracted and made an extra pitstop to replace his damaged front wing, Askew had fallen two laps down and could only salvage 10th.

“We had a really strong weekend up until the second half of the race,” said the 2019 Indy Lights champion who scored third place for the team in Iowa, but who has been released by AMSP for 2021. “We were heading for a top 10 finish until I got taken out.

“It’s a bummer we couldn’t get a positive result in our final race with Arrow McLaren SP but I think I showed the rest of the series what I can do. I want to thank the entire team for all the hard work they have put in this year and support they have given me.”

Taylor Kiel, managing director of the team, said: “We are obviously very happy with today’s second place result for Pato and really happy with the way Oliver drove. He had some unfortunate contact that ended his chances for a promising result but he did a fantastic job today. 

“More importantly, both drivers have done a fantastic job all season long – dealing with adversity, overcoming that adversity, and growing stronger because of it.

“I’m very proud of everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I’m happy to close out 2020 on a high note.”

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete

Previous article

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Patricio O'Ward , Oliver Askew
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Latest news

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete

McLaughlin upbeat despite crash on debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin upbeat despite crash on debut

Dixon elated with sixth title, for Newgarden loss is bittersweet
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon elated with sixth title, for Newgarden loss is bittersweet

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

2
Formula 1

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

3
MotoGP

Binder penalised for Miller collision in Teruel GP

4
IndyCar

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium

1h
5
Formula 1

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

Latest news

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium
IndyCar

De Ferran: Pato O’Ward “drove his heart out” to another podium

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport drivers stunned by disasters in St. Pete

McLaughlin upbeat despite crash on debut
IndyCar

McLaughlin upbeat despite crash on debut

Dixon elated with sixth title, for Newgarden loss is bittersweet
IndyCar

Dixon elated with sixth title, for Newgarden loss is bittersweet

IndyCar St. Pete: Newgarden wins race, Dixon takes sixth title
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Newgarden wins race, Dixon takes sixth title

Latest videos

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins 02:59
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole 02:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.