Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

shares
comments
De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
By:

Popular former IndyCar driver Simona De Silvestro will return to the Indy 500 this season, with a Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet that will receive technical support from Team Penske.

The team, created by former SRT Motorsports director, becomes part of Roger Penske’s 2020-initiated program “Race for Equality & Change” and will showcase women in motorsports.

Paretta Autosport will “integrate women in the team to ensure that it provides opportunities, including competition, operations and administrative roles such as logistics, marketing and public relations” according to the IMS statement.

Said team principal Paretta: “Today is the beginning of a commitment to gender equity in sport, to encourage women to work hard so they can earn their seat at the table or spot on the grid.

“IndyCar has been a leader and a welcoming place for women for many years because of the hard work of many women and men before us, but now we have a stronger commitment with IndyCar’s ‘Race for Equality & Change’ to make sure opportunities continue in the future.

“Our team, along with our technical alliance with Team Penske, will work hard to give Simona the best car we can provide so she can achieve her best results. Competition drives us. The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world, and one day soon we hope to have a woman’s face on the Borg-Warner Trophy.”

Said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.: “We are pleased to welcome Beth and her Paretta Autosport team to INDYCAR this year. Her team’s addition to the IndyCar ‘Race for Equality & Change’ program this year will ensure that IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 continues the legacy of having a female driver qualify for the 2021 Indy 500.

“Of course, it will be up to Simona and the team to qualify the car for the grid, but knowing Beth, I know that her team will be up for the task.”

 

De Silvestro, 32, who became the 2010 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, started a total of 67 IndyCar races, the highlight being a runner-up finish at Houston street race in 2013 with the now defunct KV Racing. She spent three seasons in Supercars in Australia and is now a works Porsche driver.

“I am very excited to have this incredible opportunity to return to Indianapolis and the Indy 500 with Paretta Autosport this year,” De Silvestro said. “My career really took off through my time competing in IndyCar and the Indy 500, so returning to compete with Beth and her new team in alliance with Team Penske is a special and rare chance in my career.

“Being part of the goal of diversity and inclusion for everyone, and especially women in IndyCar, and in motorsports in general, is very important to me and how I would like to see the future of racing.

“I want to thank the NTT IndyCar Series for taking such an important leadership role in providing gender and overall diversity inclusion in motorsports.”

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

Previous article

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

CAN: OPCS: Season opener preview
Stock car Stock car / News

CAN: OPCS: Season opener preview

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

Latest news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United retains major backers

3
Stock car

CAN: OPCS: Season opener preview

4
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

5
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

1h

Latest news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021
IndyCar

Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in first IndyCar test of 2021

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision
IndyCar

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.