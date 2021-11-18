Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
IndyCar News

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring

By:

Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne will test IndyCars early next month on the Sebring International Raceway short course.

On December 6th, ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver and 2015 GP2 Series champion Vandoorne will get the opportunity to test an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested he would in September, because the team plans to expand to three entries by 2023.

That same day at Sebring, his Mercedes Formula E teammate and reigning FE champ De Vries’ opportunity will come courtesy of the 2021 Indy 500-winning Meyer Shank Racing-Honda squad because “he’s a stand-out, a rockstar” according to team founder and co-owner Mike Shank.

He told Motorsport.com: “We’re always looking to the future, no matter what our current driver situation is. We keep an eye on who’s out there, who’s performing well and thinking about what are needs are going to be.

“We’re continually building and evolving our team and from my perspective at least, Nyck is a guy that is really a stand-out, a rockstar. Formula 2 champion, Formula E champion…

“Is it a potential move for us? I don’t know, but I’m going to make sure that as we move forward we’re covering ourselves. He could be in a sportscar, he could be in an IndyCar – we just want to see what he’s about, and so we’ve had this test scheduled for a while.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he compares with Vandoorne as they’re teammates for Mercedes in Formula E, but we know they’re both very good drivers. And it’s strange coincidence that the guy we announced today for our IMSA team, Tom Blomqvist, is teammates with Vandoorne in WEC. It’s all intermingled and intertwined!”

It’s a busy week for MSR, right after the final round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship, as Blomqvist’s announcement was preceded yesterday by confirmation of Oliver Jarvis as the other full-timer on the team.

The team’s third driver for endurance races will be confirmed tomorrow – and is set to be one of MSR’s IndyCar stars, either Helio Castroneves or Simon Pagenaud, both of whom have won multiple races in sports prototypes.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
Previous article

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
IndyCar

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

Jarvis signs for full IMSA season with Meyer Shank Acura
Video Inside
IMSA

Jarvis signs for full IMSA season with Meyer Shank Acura

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Stoffel Vandoorne More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur" London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races New York City E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

Remembering F1's most recent super-sub Prime
Formula 1

Remembering F1's most recent super-sub

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hulkenberg says F1 "train has probably left", ready for IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

De Vries, Vandoorne to test IndyCars at Sebring

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.