Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close Next / Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
IndyCar / Birmingham News

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet ace Rinus VeeKay admits he lost out to Barber Motorsports Park winner Pato O’Ward by being too cautious under braking for Turn 5 on his out-lap after his second and final stop.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap

The downhill hairpin left-handed Turn 5 follows a long climb from Turn 2, and it is notoriously difficult to judge the ultimate braking distance for the corner while on a cold set of Firestone’s harder primary compound tires.

VeeKay led the first two stints of the race from pole position but on the in lap for both he and the pursuing O’Ward, the gap between them shrank from two seconds to virtually nothing, partly a result of VeeKay getting held up by a backmarker. As they departed the pits, O’Ward was so close that he even took a look down the inside of Turn 2, before slipstreaming the Ed Carpenter Racing car up the hill.

VeeKay moved left to defend the inside line into Turn 5, but the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy driver outbraked him on the outside, took a wide radius to the corner and assumed the lead. Two laps later, Alex Palou emerged from his final stop into the gap between O’Ward and VeeKay, at which point the AMSP car and Ganassi car dropped the ECR.

VeeKay nonetheless came home third, his best result since he finished runner-up (again to O’Ward) at Detroit Race 1 last year.

Said VeeKay: “The weekend has been pretty good. We started out the first two-thirds of the race very strong, leading, saving a lot of fuel. Very happy with that.

“Unfortunately I got held up a little bit before getting into my second pit stop, so Pato was on me, really on me. I did beat him out of pit lane but coming into Turn 5 I just took it a little bit too conservative, and he got around me. Yeah, he drove away basically. Lacked a little bit of pace on the last set of tires.

“Pato and Alex were a little bit too fast for me to hang with. Yeah, I think third place is pretty good still… Unfortunately I didn't push enough on that out lap. Another lesson learned – unfortunately the hard way.”

Asked why he had been conservative, VeeKay replied: Well, I have screwed myself a few times in the past braking a little too deep, locking a tire, yeah, basically destroying my whole last stint.

“I did not know Pato was going that deep. I was looking in my mirrors a lot – maybe that distracted me a little bit, I don't know. If I could go back, I would go way deeper and stay ahead of him. I was also struggling a little bit more on my last set of tires. Yeah, he was definitely faster on that last stint. Deserved win for him. Fortunately I still got a podium out of it.

VeeKay admitted that he felt “bummed” and “surprised” by Palou emerging in front of him adding: “I think I could have made a run for him, but I came out of Turn 5 fully sideways, that's kind of where I lost touch with him.

“I did not really expect that to happen. It's IndyCar – anything can happen! The level is extremely high. You weaken a little bit for one second and you're being passed for the lead.”

VeeKay said the first two stints of the race saw him “in his element”, controlling the gap back to O’Ward.

“I was managing the gap a little bit, especially on the reds,” he said. “I tried to keep it around two, two-and-a-half seconds. Yeah, I think also that second run I felt very good just saving fuel. I was all the time saving a little more than the team asked me to.

“We always had a little bit of a buffer if we needed to go an extra lap or anything. I felt pretty good, good rhythm.”

shares
comments
Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close
Previous article

Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close
Next article

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight
IndyCar

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap
IndyCar IndyCar

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap

Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.