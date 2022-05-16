Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible” Next / Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg

BorgWarner has presented Helio Castroneves with his latest Baby Borg Trophy in honor of his fourth Indy 500 victory, while Jim Meyer and Michael Shank also received their Team Owner’s Trophies.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg

BorgWarner presented the coveted BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy to Castroneves in a ceremony at Binkley's Kitchen & Bar in Indianapolis. The Trophy, nicknamed the ‘Baby Borg’, is a 19-inch miniature version of the iconic, 110lb sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy with the winning driver’s sculpture on it.

The Baby Borg rests on a wooden base and is inscribed with the winner’s name, team name, average speed for 500 miles and year of his win.

Frédéric Lissalde, President CEO BorgWarner, Helio Castroneves

Frédéric Lissalde, President CEO BorgWarner, Helio Castroneves

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The fourth addition of Castroneves’ likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy – crafted by William Behrends – was unveiled during a ceremony that took place in March at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Castroneves’ most recent Indy 500 visage made him the 108th face on the Borg-Warner Trophy, which was commissioned in 1935 and sports the faces of every Indy 500 winner.

In addition to Castroneves, his team owners, Michael Shank and Jim Meyer of Meyer Shank Racing, also received the Championship Team Owner's Trophy, and it was of even greater significance because it was their first ever IndyCar win, and their first race with Castroneves.

Michael Shank, Helio Castroneves, Jim Meyer

Michael Shank, Helio Castroneves, Jim Meyer

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“Presenting the Baby Borg and Championship Team Owner's Trophy is always a momentous occasion,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO, BorgWarner. “While the driver’s legacy and Borg-Warner Trophy lives on forever, permanently on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, the replica trophies are personal keepsakes that can be enjoyed by those that earn them for years to come.”

The Baby Borg was first created in 1988, with the Championship Team Owner’s Trophy established 10 years later. Castroneves’ victories came in 2001 (as a rookie), 2002, 2009 – all three of which were for Team Penske – and 2021 with MSR. His latest success meant he joined the “four-time winners’ club” along with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

“Winning the Indianapolis 500 and seeing the Borg-Warner Trophy in Victory Circle is one of the most amazing feelings as a driver,” said Castroneves. “I am incredibly proud to have my face permanently on the trophy four times and am thrilled to be presented with the 2021 Baby Borg.

Helio Castroneves and Baby Borg

Helio Castroneves and Baby Borg

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“It's a reminder of the significant milestone I achieved in last year’s Indy 500 – joining A.J., Al and Rick. I’m looking forward to another exciting race and hope to meet the BorgWarner team in Victory Circle again!”

“We could not be more proud of Helio and his successful career as a driver,” added Shank. “He not only has won the biggest race in history four times, but he also gave me and everyone at Meyer Shank Racing our very first IndyCar win - it's something that we will remember forever.

“His performances over the years have given him the recognition as one of the greatest drivers in history and we’re very proud to have him as a member of Meyer Shank Racing.

“Thank you BorgWarner for helping us commemorate our 2021 Indianapolis 500 win and including us in the Baby Borg presentation. We will always treasure our Baby Borg and we already have a very special place for it in our trophy case in the shop.”

Since that triumph, Castroneves has also been a crucial part of Meyer Shank Racing’s winning line-up in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona this year, along with Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist and Simon Pagenaud.

If Castroneves wins this year’s Indy 500 race, not only would he become the only five-time Indy winner in history, he would also be the recipient of BorgWarner’s rolling jackpot, destined for the next back-to-back Indy 500 winner which this year is worth $400,000.

Helio Castroneves and wife Adriana

Helio Castroneves and wife Adriana

Photo by: Dan R. Boyd / BorgWarner

shares
comments
Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
Previous article

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
Next article

Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained

Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education Indy 500
IndyCar

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Helio Castroneves More from
Helio Castroneves
Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner Indy 500
IndyCar

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me” Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now
IndyCar

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now

IndyCar test set for Friday, shrinks to seven cars
IndyCar

IndyCar test set for Friday, shrinks to seven cars

Latest news

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education

Indy 500: Sato puts Coyne on top on Day 1, Jimmie Johnson third
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato puts Coyne on top on Day 1, Jimmie Johnson third

Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Wilson successfully completes Refresher course for Indy 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.