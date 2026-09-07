Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

Despite opening lap contact that sent him crashing out in the season finale, Dennis Hauger officially secured the 2026 IndyCar Rookie of the Year title. Driving the #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda, he edged out Mick Schumacher by 15 points to claim top rookie honors.

The 23-year-old Norwegian's campaign featured eight finishes in the top 15, headlined by two top-10 drives, including a season-best eighth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He earned five top-10 starts across the 18-round calendar, including two Fast Six qualifying appearances – highlighted by a third-place start in his series debut at St. Petersburg. He also flashes front-running pace by leading laps on the ovals at Phoenix and Milwaukee.

Reflecting on securing the top rookie honors after the final checkered flag, Hauger opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of his debut season.

"It's obviously been a bit of a roller coaster this year as a rookie,” Hauger said. “Yeah, to become the Rookie of the Year and get that title is pretty special to me. It can only happen once. To be able to get it, yeah, it's pretty special," Hauger said. "Just want to say a big thanks to Team Honda, everyone supporting me this year. It's been, as I said, a bit of a roller coaster. Even with a DNF, we still got the title. Super happy and grateful."

Hauger’s transition into North America’s premier open-wheel championship was aided by knowing the majority of the tracks a year ago when he captured the 2025 Indy NXT championship with a dominant run of six wins and 11 podiums in 14 races. However, there was still plenty to adjust to in the step up.

"First of all, a lot of new experiences as a rookie, trying to learn something every weekend. I feel like I've done that. That's been one of my key points. Just trying to get better and better," Hauger said. "Obviously we had a really good start to the year with that P3 qualifying. It's been going up and down as I kind of would expect. Overall pretty happy. I feel like I've shown what I can do at times.

"Obviously wish I could do it more often sometimes. That's part of the game. But yeah, just been an incredible experience being an IndyCar driver for the first time, first year."

Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

When considering his biggest growth area across the grind of the schedule, Hauger emphasized technical execution and team synergy.

"I think the main thing taken from this year is just how to work with the team, how to work on the technical side with the car, as well, knowing a bit more what I want and need for the future," Hauger said.

"Also I think teamwork, team ethic as a group is super important, especially when we have such a long season with 18 weekends, 18 rounds. It takes a toll on everyone. To have a good atmosphere, to work well together, yeah, to have an all-around good year is super important I think."

Looking ahead to the 2027 season, Hauger remains unconfirmed for a seat but feels fully prepared to take the next step.

"I don't really know exactly what the future brings yet for me,” Hauger said.

“I know I have the capabilities to do something good. I feel like I've gained a lot of knowledge this year. I mean, just starting off again next year in St. Pete with, yeah, all the experience I have now, I feel like it will take me a big step forward already there. That would be pretty cool to get that opportunity."