Motorsport Business
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Marking 50 days until racing returns to the streets of the Motor City, Detroit Grand Prix organizers announced today that Shinola Detroit will be presenting the race winner, podium finishers and polesitter with special watches.
The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, which will be held June 2-4, will feature Shinola Detroit as official timekeeper, and Shinola will debut the limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch. Shinola also has plans to host pre-race events leading into Grand Prix weekend at the Shinola Hotel located in the city’s historic Woodward shopping district, as well as its flagship Shinola Detroit Canfield store in midtown Detroit.
The driver who wins the IndyCar race – to be held on a new 1.7-mile downtown course, replacing Belle Isle – will be presented with a limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch (pictured above), while the second- and third-place finishers and Saturday’s pole-winner will each be presented with Shinola’s classic Runwell watch.
“In just 50 days, the Grand Prix will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991 so this represents a great opportunity to welcome Shinola Detroit as our official timekeeper and help us continue the countdown to race weekend,” said Michael Montri, president of the event. “Born right here in Detroit, Shinola has become one of the most popular watch brands in the world and the company’s commitment to performance while producing high-quality American products here in the Motor City aligns perfectly with our focus at the Detroit Grand Prix.”
“Shinola is excited to again partner with the iconic and storied Detroit Grand Prix,” Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said. “When we started assembling and selling Shinola products in Detroit a decade ago, we recognized the importance of community involvement and supporting the moments that matter to those who call this great American city their home. We’re honored to be part of this lasting and meaningful legacy.”
The Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 05 chronograph features a vintage racing-inspired tachymeter that measures the speed of a vehicle over the distance traveled and comes with a 44mm brushed stainless steel case and a perforated leather strap.
“The Lap 05 is the next chapter of the inspiring Canfield Speedway story that Shinola began telling when we launched Lap 01 nearly two years ago,” Greg Verras, Shinola’s design director of watches, said. “The Canfield Speedway has been a much beloved collection. This is more than just a beautiful watch – it is an automatic chronograph that required dedicated design creativity, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.”
