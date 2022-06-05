Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session Next / Power “drove as straight as I could” to nurse tires to victory
IndyCar / Detroit Race report

Detroit IndyCar: Power holds off Rossi, wins last Belle Isle race

Will Power climbed from 16th on the grid to score Chevrolet’s 100th win in IndyCar's 2.2-liter era in the marque’s backyard, as he held off Alex Rossi in a tense duel to the checkered flag.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

A very strange start, where only the top eight or nine cars were in formation, saw Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden easily convert his pole into the lead, while Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves passed Takuma Sato to claim second and third for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Behind ran Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta, while Alexander Rossi immediately started slicing through the field, and by Lap 3 he was into sixth having dismissed Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, and Marcus Ericsson.

Rossi then pitted on Lap 4, to get off the alternate tires, and to tackle the race on a three-stop strategy.

The other driver on the move in the early laps was Power, who had started in 16th on the harder primary tires but had moved into the Top 10 by Lap 5, ahead of fellow primary-tired runner Dixon.

The pair of them outbraked Marcus Ericsson on Lap 7 to claim seventh and eighth respectively. The alternate-tired cars were now struggling, and Power and Dixon passed Herta to claim sixth and seventh which became fifth and sixth when Sato pulled off into the pits.

Power passed O’Ward for fourth on Lap 10, Castroneves for third and Pagenaud for second on successive laps. Not far behind him, Dixon and Palou were pulling the same maneuvers on their primaries, to run third and fourth by Lap 12, and behind them in fifth was another primary tired runner, Kyle Kirkwood. Power, Dixon and Palou passed Newgarden to assume the top three spots on Lap 14, and on Lap 16 Kirkwood demoted the polesitter, too.

Rossi, thanks to his early first stop, had charged through to sixth and he went past Newgarden to claim fifth on Lap 16.

Pagenaud managed to make it to Lap 17 on his reds, pulling out of seventh place to grab a set of blacks, and Newgarden and O’Ward stopped a lap later.

Kirkwood pitted from fourth on Lap 23, allowing Rossi, Devlin DeFrancesco and Rinus VeeKay into fourth, fifth and sixth, but Rossi made his second stop next time by.

Up front, Power had pulled a five second lead on Dixon before pitting on Lap 25, and he emerged with another set of primaries, whereas Dixon and Palou went one more lap and both grabbed a set of the fragile alternates.

Behind Power, Dixon, Palou, Rossi and Kirkwood, was Newgarden, some 23sec off the lead and being pursued by Sato, O’Ward and Pagenaud. Already out were Graham Rahal who struck the Turn 2 wall on Lap 3, Castroneves who suffered an electrical glitch after 20 laps, while a lap down were Penske’s Scott McLaughlin after a long trip down the Turn 3 escape road and Tatiana Calderon in the #11 Foyt-Chevy.

Power’s lead over Dixon was out to 8.5 seconds on Lap 35, as he was continually able to turn in 1min16.9sec laps, while the alternates on the two pursuing Ganassi cars were bleeding lap time. On Lap 37, Rossi was within striking distance of Palou and dived down the inside of him at Turn 3 on Lap 39. Dixon proved a tougher nut to crack, finally getting it done on Lap 43, again at Turn 3. By this time, he was 18sec behind Power, but knew that Power would have to run reds for his final stint.

Palou pitted on Lap 43, which allowed Kirkwood, Newgarden, O’Ward and Ericsson ahead. But the following lap, Dixon, Newgarden and O’Ward were in and they emerged still ahead of Palou.

Rossi hadn’t closed the gap on Power once past Dixon and so once he got embroiled in traffic, he pitted for the third and final time, and his pitcrew out comfortably ahead of Dixon.

Kirkwood pitted on Lap 48 and emerged in ninth, but he tagged the wall on his out lap and bent his suspension.

Power’s lead over Rossi on Lap 50 was 44sec when he stopped for his reds. After his out lap, that gap was 16sec. Could he go fast enough to stay away from Rossi and not kill his reds? By Lap 58, Power was still 11.7sec to the good, but had to squeeze 12 more laps out of his reds…

Behind Rossi, Dixon was matching his pace and was only 2.8sec back, with Newgarden a similar gap behind the Ganassi car, and staying 1sec ahead of O’Ward and 2sec ahead of Palou.

With seven to go, Power’s lead was 10sec, and his laps were 1min18s, possibly so as not to catch lapped traffic, but he was gaining on Jack Harvey nonetheless. With four to go, Power was eight seconds to the good, with three to go it was 6.5sec, two to go it was 5sec, with one to go it was 2.5sec.

Power held on to win by 1.0027sec, with Dixon six seconds further back, ahead of Newgarden, O’Ward and Palou.

Rinus VeeKay crashed out of seventh place on the last lap, promoting Ericsson and Herta into seventh and eighth.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph Pits
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 70 1:32'08.818 107.209 2
2 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 70 1:32'09.821 1.002 109.233 3
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'15.942 7.123 107.114 2
4 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 70 1:32'19.489 10.671 105.999 2
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 70 1:32'20.053 11.234 106.632 2
6 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'23.723 14.905 105.398 2
7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 1:32'49.717 40.899 91.087 2
8 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 70 1:32'49.946 41.128 91.030 2
9 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 70 1:32'50.112 41.294 88.864 2
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 70 1:32'51.695 42.877 92.684 3
11 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 70 1:32'54.709 45.891 95.105 3
12 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 1:32'59.995 51.176 93.437 3
13 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 70 1:33'01.034 52.216 97.467 3
14 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 1:33'21.594 1'12.776 95.114 3
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 1:33'37.059 1'28.241 94.046 3
16 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 69 1:31'19.475 1 Lap 107.862 3
17 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 69 1:32'18.328 1 Lap 105.426 3
18 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 69 1:32'50.587 1 Lap 89.686 2
19 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 69 1:32'58.872 1 Lap 93.718 2
20 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 69 1:33'28.402 1 Lap 89.791 2
21 United States Santino Ferrucci
Juncos Hollinger Racing 68 1:32'14.190 2 Laps 101.948 3
22 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 68 1:32'53.894 2 Laps 89.652 3
23 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 68 1:32'56.390 2 Laps 95.516 2
24 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 49 1:08'07.132 21 Laps 32.204 3
25 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 21 1:09'53.061 49 Laps 3.311 2
26 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 10'59.767 68 Laps 14.894 1
View full results

 

 

