Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session

Jimmie Johnson had just set his fastest lap on his eighth lap when he had a spin and stall exiting Turn 12, nudging the wall with his nosecone but otherwise without causing damage.

That was the session’s only red flag, just after Johnson’s teammate Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Alex Palou had gone fastest.

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet were second and third fastest up until the closing six minutes. At that point Simon Pagenaud, who will start third this afternoon, moved his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda up to second fastest with Colton Herta and Scott Dixon popping into the top five.

However, Alexander Rossi then ducked down to 1min15.5816sec on primary Firestones, while Marcus Ericsson delivered a 15.9213 on the softer alternate compound, and Christian Lundgaard went third fastest on primaries.

Then On his final lap Scott Dixon bounced his Ganassi car up into third on primary tires, ahead of Lundgarrd, Palou and Pagenaud.

Meanwhile, James Hinchcliffe, commentating on Peacock live streaming, pointed out that polesitter Josef Newgarden was pounding around on reds to gauge the dropoff in grip of the reds, and was lapping in 1min20sec.

Rinus VeeKay was busiest driver, turning 20 laps.

Romain Grosjean, who shunted heavily during qualifying, was able to finish 12th in his rebuilt car, while Dalton Kellett was also able to rejoin his peers after his crash in second practice prevented him from taking part in qualifying.

The race will begin at 3.40pm local (Eastern) time.