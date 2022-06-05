Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne Next / Detroit IndyCar: Power holds off Rossi, wins last Belle Isle race
IndyCar / Detroit Practice report

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session

Alexander Rossi demonstrated his and the #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda’s latent promise that was masked by a red flag in qualifying, by topping this morning’s half-hour warm-up.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session

Jimmie Johnson had just set his fastest lap on his eighth lap when he had a spin and stall exiting Turn 12, nudging the wall with his nosecone but otherwise without causing damage.

That was the session’s only red flag, just after Johnson’s teammate Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Alex Palou had gone fastest.

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet were second and third fastest up until the closing six minutes. At that point Simon Pagenaud, who will start third this afternoon, moved his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda up to second fastest with Colton Herta and Scott Dixon popping into the top five.

However, Alexander Rossi then ducked down to 1min15.5816sec on primary Firestones, while Marcus Ericsson delivered a 15.9213 on the softer alternate compound, and Christian Lundgaard went third fastest on primaries.

Then On his final lap Scott Dixon bounced his Ganassi car up into third on primary tires, ahead of Lundgarrd, Palou and Pagenaud.

Meanwhile, James Hinchcliffe, commentating on Peacock live streaming, pointed out that polesitter Josef Newgarden was pounding around on reds to gauge the dropoff in grip of the reds, and was lapping in 1min20sec.

Rinus VeeKay was busiest driver, turning 20 laps.

Romain Grosjean, who shunted heavily during qualifying, was able to finish 12th in his rebuilt car, while Dalton Kellett was also able to rejoin his peers after his crash in second practice prevented him from taking part in qualifying.

The race will begin at 3.40pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'15.581 111.932
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 16 1'15.921 0.339 111.431
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'15.975 0.393 111.352
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'16.111 0.530 111.153
5 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 16 1'16.174 0.593 111.060
6 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'16.183 0.602 111.047
7 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'16.303 0.721 110.873
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 19 1'16.404 0.823 110.726
9 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'16.759 1.177 110.214
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 19 1'16.770 1.188 110.199
11 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 20 1'16.846 1.264 110.090
12 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'16.862 1.281 110.066
13 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 18 1'17.242 1.660 109.526
14 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'17.383 1.802 109.325
15 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'17.434 1.853 109.253
16 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 16 1'17.438 1.856 109.249
17 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 19 1'17.452 1.870 109.229
18 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 19 1'17.539 1.958 109.105
19 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 1'17.548 1.966 109.094
20 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 16 1'17.667 2.086 108.925
21 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 16 1'17.873 2.291 108.638
22 United States Santino Ferrucci
Juncos Hollinger Racing 16 1'18.504 2.923 107.764
23 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 1'19.157 3.576 106.875
24 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 15 1'19.310 3.728 106.670
25 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 13 1'19.430 3.849 106.508
26 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 13 1'19.668 4.086 106.190
Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne
Previous article

Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne
Next article

Detroit IndyCar: Power holds off Rossi, wins last Belle Isle race

Detroit IndyCar: Power holds off Rossi, wins last Belle Isle race
