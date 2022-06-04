Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt Next / Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race
IndyCar / Detroit Practice report

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

Second practice for Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix was stopped no less than five times for on-track incidents, and it was Alexander Rossi who emerged fastest for Andretti Autosport-Honda.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

No cars had set a flying lap by the time the first incident occurred. Yesterday’s pacesetter Kyle Kirkwood was struggling with the brakes on his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, so after he let David Malukas’ Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports car by on his outside at Turn 7, he couldn’t slow down sufficiently and so went back down the inside of the bemused Malukas.

The pair made wheel-to-wheel contact and Kirkwood slid head on into the tire barrier, and Malukas went down the escape road.

Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport-Honda was the first driver to get into the 1min16s, with a 16.7467sec followed by a 16.3981 with 30mins to go. At that point, it put him 0.666sec ahead of next fastest, Simon Pagenaud in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda. Behind him was Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, followed by fellow Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, and two more Andretti Autosport drivers, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

Then Josef Newgarden sprung his Team Penske-Chevy into third, and Rinus VeeKay grabbed sixth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, just before the red flag fell for Jimmie Johnson spinning as he left the pits.

Once Johnson had been bumpstarted, Pagenaud trimmed his deficit to Grosjean down to 0.31sec, and Pato O’Ward inserted his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet into third as fastest Chevrolet runner.

Then Dalton Kellett’s Foyt car struck the turn 14 wall hard, bringing out the third red flag of the session. As everyone switched to alternates, Will Power spun his car exiting Turn 11, kept it off the wall but stalled, so out came another red flag.

When the session restarted, Pagenaud and Castroneves created an MSR 1-2, with Pagenaud being first driver into the 1min15s, with a 15.8. Then their semi teammate Alexander Rossi went top with a 1min15.8101sec… at which point Pagenaud suddenly stopped on track, effectively ending the session.

Josef Newgarden got up to third, while Malukas landed Coyne in fifth.

Qualifying will start at 12.35pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'15.810 111.595
2 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 16 1'15.880 0.070 111.491
3 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 20 1'15.911 0.101 111.445
4 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'16.041 0.231 111.255
5 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 17 1'16.118 0.307 111.143
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 23 1'16.255 0.444 110.944
7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 15 1'16.262 0.452 110.932
8 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'16.335 0.525 110.827
9 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'16.384 0.574 110.755
10 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'16.398 0.588 110.736
11 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 19 1'16.434 0.624 110.683
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 16 1'16.995 1.185 109.877
13 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'17.103 1.292 109.723
14 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 19 1'17.130 1.320 109.685
15 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 14 1'17.361 1.550 109.357
16 United States Santino Ferrucci
Juncos Hollinger Racing 17 1'17.372 1.562 109.342
17 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'17.438 1.628 109.249
18 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 1'17.723 1.913 108.848
19 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 18 1'18.003 2.193 108.457
20 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 1'18.329 2.518 108.006
21 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 15 1'19.197 3.387 106.822
22 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 19 1'19.202 3.392 106.815
23 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'19.220 3.410 106.791
24 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 11 1'19.424 3.614 106.517
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'19.500 3.690 106.415
26 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0
View full results

 

shares
comments
Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt
Previous article

Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt
Next article

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne Detroit
IndyCar

Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever” Detroit
IndyCar

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato, Malukas put their pace down to great teamwork at Coyne

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.