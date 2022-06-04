Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

No cars had set a flying lap by the time the first incident occurred. Yesterday’s pacesetter Kyle Kirkwood was struggling with the brakes on his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, so after he let David Malukas’ Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports car by on his outside at Turn 7, he couldn’t slow down sufficiently and so went back down the inside of the bemused Malukas.

The pair made wheel-to-wheel contact and Kirkwood slid head on into the tire barrier, and Malukas went down the escape road.

Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport-Honda was the first driver to get into the 1min16s, with a 16.7467sec followed by a 16.3981 with 30mins to go. At that point, it put him 0.666sec ahead of next fastest, Simon Pagenaud in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda. Behind him was Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, followed by fellow Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, and two more Andretti Autosport drivers, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

Then Josef Newgarden sprung his Team Penske-Chevy into third, and Rinus VeeKay grabbed sixth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, just before the red flag fell for Jimmie Johnson spinning as he left the pits.

Once Johnson had been bumpstarted, Pagenaud trimmed his deficit to Grosjean down to 0.31sec, and Pato O’Ward inserted his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet into third as fastest Chevrolet runner.

Then Dalton Kellett’s Foyt car struck the turn 14 wall hard, bringing out the third red flag of the session. As everyone switched to alternates, Will Power spun his car exiting Turn 11, kept it off the wall but stalled, so out came another red flag.

When the session restarted, Pagenaud and Castroneves created an MSR 1-2, with Pagenaud being first driver into the 1min15s, with a 15.8. Then their semi teammate Alexander Rossi went top with a 1min15.8101sec… at which point Pagenaud suddenly stopped on track, effectively ending the session.

Josef Newgarden got up to third, while Malukas landed Coyne in fifth.

Qualifying will start at 12.35pm local (Eastern) time.