DHL, Club Athena partner for ‘Girls at Track’ event to inspire young women

The world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, which sponsors the Andretti Autosport IndyCar Series race team, will support the ‘Girls at Track’ event along with Club Athena, engaging the young girls in their exploration of career opportunities for their future.

As part of the event, girls ages 11-to-18 interested in discovering careers in STREAM, motorsports or transportation can apply until July 30 for the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the upcoming IndyCar and Indy NXT Grand Prix weekend.

Program participants will meet three-time W Series Champion, and DHL-sponsored Indy NXT by Firestone driver Jamie Chadwick. Additionally, Club Athena members will spend time with Andretti Autosport and DHL Express team members looking at various roles across their respective industries.

This opportunity to meet Chadwick enables Club Athena members to better understand the large variety of roles and responsibilities that bolster motorsports.

“Our ‘STREAM’ club provides girls ages 11 to 18 with the chance to explore and discover new career paths,” said Loxley Browne, CEO of ClubAthena.org. “Imagine realizing how your love of inventing, researching, drawing, or organizing can lead to a job with an innovative race team like Andretti Autosport, as a team member trackside working on the car, creating the graphics and branding that promotes the team, or supporting the team’s business pursuits.”

Seven dedicated “Athenians” will be chosen to spend two days trackside with Andretti and DHL Express team members as they learn from industry experts and have fun with hands-on experiences.

Jamie Chadwick Photo by: Indy Lights

“Sibling rivalry introduced me to this sport when my brother and I started go-karting,” said Jamie Chadwick, driver of the No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport Indy NXT car. “Since then, I have created a path through motorsports that most girls don’t realize is possible.

“I’m looking forward to empowering these young girls and showing them everything that is possible. You don’t know what you don’t know, and we want to spotlight how many career paths are available to them.”

Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., added: “The ‘Girls at Track’ event not only showcases careers in motorsports, but also helps future leaders understand the complexities of global shipping and logistics, and the skills needed to succeed in the industry.

“There are unlimited, rewarding career opportunities across both of our respective industries, and this unique program allows young girls to garner inspiration from both DHL Express along with Chadwick and the unique ‘Girls at Track’ experience.”

Girls interested in joining the program can apply for membership at ClubAthena.org. The deadline for selection in the DHL-Andretti – Club Athena program is July 30. Members who are selected will be notified on July 31st.