IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend

shares
comments
Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend
By:

After another frustrating weekend, five-time champion Scott Dixon says the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team still has a tough job ahead to clinch the title in St. Petersburg.

Following on from two 10th place finishes at Mid-Ohio, Dixon could only bag a ninth and an eighth from the two races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course – a venue where he won back in July.

By contrast, his championship rival Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet scored a win and a fourth place this weekend, to trim Dixon’s lead from 72 points to 32.

Dixon still remains in command for even were Newgarden to win the season finale at St. Petersburg and gain all the bonus points for fastest lap, pole and most laps led, Dixon would only need to come home ninth. Unlike in recent years, this year’s finale does not offer double-points.

“Still a lot of hard work to do there,” Dixon told NBC after today’s race in which he struggled to eighth. “As always, the NTT IndyCar Series comes down to the final race, even without double points, and the lead that we had – over 100 points at one stage.

“It’s nice to be on the leading side of the points at this stage. It’s still a big margin, so he has to get most laps led, all the four bonus points and we have to finish ninth. But they have been pretty good in St Pete in previous years. You know, we’re definitely going to have our work cut out.”

With the race today being only 75 laps (Friday’s was 85) most drivers committed to a two-stop strategy with a lot of fuel-saving required, as the pitlane delta was 37sec. That meant Dixon had to climb from 15th purely on pace rather than strategic sleight of hand, and he was hampered in his endeavors by an oversteering car which also suffered damage to its floor in a collision with Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“I was loose the whole race,” he said. “It was because of that I think I made contact a couple of times – once with Hunter-Reay and getting connected with Charlie Kimball at some point there.

“We tried everything in that race, we were flat-out, a pretty basic two-stopper so there wasn’t much to do [on strategy].”

Newgarden had to climb from ninth on the grid after a disappointing showing in qualifying, but he saved enough fuel that he was able to take advantage of his car’s inherent pace to finish fourth. However, with no caution periods, he was unable to catch up with the lead trio of Will Power, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

“We were a little shy of where we needed to be,” said the two-time and defending champion to NBC. “If we’d have had a phenomenal day like we had yesterday, we’d be in really good shape.

“We were just mediocre today. I think we had a car to compete with Will and Herta and Rossi, but we just didn’t start high up enough.”

His situation briefly got worse still, as he fell to 11th at the start.

“I got kinda buried on the inside," Newgarden explained, "and I tried to get as much as I could on the outside and it got tight, and I got pushed back too far.

“If we coulda just had a clean qualifying run, we coulda had a better day.” 

Assessing his St. Petersburg prospects, he said: “We’re in with a shout. We can go to St Pete now and try and win this championship. I just wish we were in a little closer position.” 

 

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win

Previous article

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news

Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power takes pole for Race 2
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power takes pole for Race 2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

2
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

3
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

4
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

5
Super GT

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory

Latest news

Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend
IndyCar

Dixon: “A lot of work to do” after another disappointing weekend

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power repels Herta's charge to win

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023
IndyCar

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power takes pole for Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Power takes pole for Race 2

Penske reveals next steps in ‘Race for Equality & Change’ 
IndyCar

Penske reveals next steps in ‘Race for Equality & Change’ 

Latest videos

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins 02:59
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole 02:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement 09:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.