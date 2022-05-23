Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running Next / Indy 500: How much money does the winner receive? Prize purse explained
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one”

Scott Dixon was thrilled to earn his fifth Indy 500 pole, and said for the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team it is “huge”, but said it’s just a step toward nailing a second win on Memorial Day Weekend.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Dixon’s four-lap average around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was 234.046mph, making it the fastest ever pole run in Indy history, and the second fastest run of all time. (Arie Luyendyk’s famous 236mph run in 1996 was not set on Pole Day).

The six-time champion praised the whole Ganassi operation for that achievement, and also for getting all five cars into the second day of qualifying.

“I think it was huge, but not just for the #9 car,” he said. “I think for Chip and his whole group - huge credit to every single person on the team. That was definitely a feat. Five cars in the Fast 12; four in the Fast 6. Every team owner would dream of that situation, and I think without the hiccup that Jimmie [Johnson] had, it would have been all of us in there. Kudos to Chip and everybody on the team. Kudos to Honda and HPD.

“The amount of effort that goes into qualifying alone is kind of mind-boggling. I think even for us that are in the team and in this kind of community just how much goes into it is crazy. For the team to see that and for it to pay off is huge.”

Dixon said that heading out for his final run with teammate Alex Palou at the top of the speed charts, he “knew the pole was guaranteed for our team, but, of course, I wanted it over Alex.”

He then singled out for praise his race engineer Michael Cannon, with whom he won the 2020 IndyCar championship.

“Cannon, huge credit to him. After yesterday we did a couple of things that we shouldn't have done, and the knock-on effect really affected us yesterday. I guess lucky with the weather, and that had us in that Fast 12 for us to continue on today. Big thank you to everybody on the team.”

But Dixon added: “Step one, but doesn't guarantee you anything… Pumps you up for at least this week. Hopefully we're this happy come next Sunday as well, and one of us is lucky enough to be drinking milk. Then that's job well done. Yeah, it's some bragging rights I guess for a few days, but that's all this means, man.”

With this pole position, Dixon broke away from a four-way tie with Rex Mays, AJ Foyt and Helio Castroneves on four Indy poles, so that he now holds second place alone, just one behind Rick Mears. Asked if that made him frustrated for potential poles that got away, Dixon replied: “No, I would much rather have the three more victories he has than I do! That's plain and simple. A pole is fantastic and, again, it is a privilege, but everybody wants to win, man.

“This is damn hard to do for many reasons and for everybody on the team. Trust me, everybody feels very good about this situation, but not as good as I felt when I won in 2008, so I want that feeling again.

“All 33 drivers want that feeling, and some have had it before, and the unfortunate part of that is it makes you want it that much more again.

“We won the first race to the pole. Guarantees you nothing for next week.”

Dixon's sole win so far in the Indy 500 came as long ago as 2008, while the Ganassi team is looking for its first Indy win since Dario Franchitti scored his third triumph in 2012.

shares
comments
Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running
Previous article

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running
Next article

Indy 500: How much money does the winner receive? Prize purse explained

Indy 500: How much money does the winner receive? Prize purse explained
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Andretti upbeat for Indy 500, happy his Dad is strategist Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti upbeat for Indy 500, happy his Dad is strategist

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3 in Monday practice, Kellett shunts Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3 in Monday practice, Kellett shunts

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”

Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Andretti upbeat for Indy 500, happy his Dad is strategist
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti upbeat for Indy 500, happy his Dad is strategist

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3 in Monday practice, Kellett shunts
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3 in Monday practice, Kellett shunts

Kellett crashes in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Kellett crashes in Indy 500 practice

Indy 500: How much money does the winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: How much money does the winner receive? Prize purse explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.