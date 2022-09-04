Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit Next / Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none
IndyCar / Portland News

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon has pledged to give his all in IndyCar’s championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as he chases his record-equaling seventh title.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Although he lost ground on long-time rival, Team Penske’s Will Power in the points race by finishing right behind him in the Grand Prix of Portland, Dixon has overcome theoretically bigger points deficits with one round to go and claimed the championship. Although the 2015 finale at Sonoma Raceway was worth double points, Dixon was still a daunting 47 points down on leader Juan Pablo Montoya heading into that weekend, yet emerged triumphant on a tie-break after he clinched victory and the Penske driver could finish only sixth.

After the 2022 season’s penultimate round in Portland, Dixon was still frustrated by a poor qualifying session that left him starting 16th.

“We gotta stop getting these 'most improved' [stats] during these races,” he told NBC, in reference to IndyCar highlighting who finishes with the most places gained up from grid position. “It's definitely frustrating.

“In qualifying, we don't know what happened. We were super-quick on blacks and couldn't even convert [on reds]. Starting 16th, with the competition we have now, and no real cautions, we had to drive through the field.”

Dixon – and the Ganassi team – were flawless in their climb through to sixth, and then during the race’s only restart, Dixon pounced on the dueling Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi to claim fourth at Turn 1. Exiting Turn 3 he had a significant momentum advantage on Pato O’Ward who had just tried and failed to pass Power, and when the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver moved hard right to block him on the run down to Turn 4, IndyCar stewards ordered O’Ward to give up his position.

Finishing third behind Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, Dixon is now 20 points adrift heading into the finale, but said neither he nor the #9 CGR team is going to give up their pursuit of the championship.

"We're still in the fight, 20 points back tied with Josef,” said Dixon, “so it was definitely an interesting race. We tried as hard as we could.

“Anything is possible now, we've won on tie-breakers before, we are in it and we will never give up as a team until it's over."

Should he clinch the championship at Laguna Seca, Dixon will match AJ Foyt’s all-time record of seven Indy car titles.

Ganassi teammate and 2021 champion Alex Palou can no longer retain the championship after a subdued run to 12th in Portland with an ill-handling car, while Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is now 39 points from Power after taking 11th.

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
Previous article

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
Next article

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none Portland
IndyCar

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit Portland
IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber
IMSA

2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber

Ganassi will support Palou’s title fight despite contract fallout
IndyCar

Ganassi will support Palou’s title fight despite contract fallout

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none
IndyCar IndyCar

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Will Power admits he asked Team Penske to move teammate Scott McLaughlin aside to take the Portland win to aid his championship quest while rival Scott Dixon said he thought that such a team order would have been a “no brainer”.

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon has pledged to give his all in IndyCar’s championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as he chases his record-equaling seventh title.

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Both two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward were left deflated after encountering major setbacks in the Grand Prix of Portland.

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt

Scott McLaughlin was left thrilled by his brilliant drive from pole position to checkered flag at Portland that left him still in the championship fight ahead of next week’s IndyCar finale.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.