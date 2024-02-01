Dreyer & Reinbold, Cusick confirm Daly, Hunter-Reay for Indianapolis 500
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports have announced Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay to its lineup for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
Hunter-Reay returns behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet, which he drove to an 11th-place finish last year. Meanwhile, Daly will pilot the team’s No. 24 entry.
The announcement also confirms the renewal of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s partnership with Cusick Motorsports, pairing for the first-time last year as part of Stefan Wilson’s program. Last year saw Wilson injured in a practice crash, which resulted in Graham Rahal, who failed to qualify for the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, getting the late call to substitute.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since joining them in 2023,” said Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner and 2012 IndyCar Series champion.
“I’m thrilled to be back and ready to build on where we left off last year. We had a very strong showing at the 500 last year and if it were not for a failed front wing adjuster early in the race, I truly feel we would have been fighting in the top-5 to the finish.
“With the latest car regulation changes, we will certainly have our work cut out for us and we’re eager for the challenge ahead. The passion and dedication of this team are truly inspiring, and I am confident that together we can achieve success at the greatest spectacle in racing."
Daly, who has a best finish of sixth in the Indy 500 (2022) while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, has some previous experience with DRR, competing in Nitrocross events last summer.
“When Dennis first called me, he told me he believed I could win the Indy 500 and all he wanted going into 2024 was the best chance to win as a team,” Daly said.
“As a driver, what more could you want? I’m extremely thankful for the belief that Dennis has in me and the chance to drive one of his cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
”To be teamed up with a champion like Ryan (Hunter-Reay) as well I believe truly makes us a threat in the month of May. I love the team Dennis has built already and getting to know the guys at the shop has been a true pleasure. I cannot wait to hit the ground running at the test in April!”
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Latest news
Daniel Suarez: "I feel good about" 2024 NASCAR season
Daniel Suarez: "I feel good about" 2024 NASCAR season Daniel Suarez: "I feel good about" 2024 NASCAR season
Valentino Rossi's team-mates revealed for BMW WEC and GTWCE campaigns
Valentino Rossi's team-mates revealed for BMW WEC and GTWCE campaigns Valentino Rossi's team-mates revealed for BMW WEC and GTWCE campaigns
Friday favourite: The original Le Mans master that wowed Redman
Friday favourite: The original Le Mans master that wowed Redman Friday favourite: The original Le Mans master that wowed Redman
Andretti Cadillac challenges key F1 rejection claims
Andretti Cadillac challenges key F1 rejection claims Andretti Cadillac challenges key F1 rejection claims
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.