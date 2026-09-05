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IndyCar Laguna Seca

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returns full-time to IndyCar with Conor Daly, Honda for 2027

The team will contest its first full season since 2012 after acquiring an IndyCar charter, with Daly signed to a multi-year deal and Honda supplying engines

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
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Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold

Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is stepping back into full-time IndyCar Series competition for the first time in fifteen years, signing veteran driver Conor Daly to a multi-year deal to drive the team's newly acquired #24 entry beginning in 2027.

The announcement was made during the 2026 season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. As part of its full-season return, the Carmel, Indiana-based organization will also reunite with Honda to supply its engines – marking a return to the manufacturer DRR previously partnered with from 2005 to 2011.

The move comes after DRR purchased an IndyCar Series charter from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in July, laying the groundwork for its first full-time campaign since 2012.

“Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is returning to full-time competition in 2027 with Honda engines, and Conor Daly is the driver we want leading that return,” said Derek Reinbold, DRR CEO. 

“Conor has raced for us at Indianapolis, so we know how he prepares, how he works with engineers, and how much he gets out of a car. He has shown for years that he can win the Indianapolis 500, and our job is to give him a car that lets him do it. We are building a team that contends every weekend, and Conor is the driver we trust to carry that effort across the full season. An Indiana driver in an Indiana team’s car is exactly how we want to come back.”

Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500

Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

For Daly, 34, the deal marks Daly’s return to full-time competition after 133 career IndyCar starts since his 2013 debut. The fan-favorite from Noblesville, Indiana, brings a rich resume that includes a career-best second-place finish at the 2016 Detroit Grand Prix, a pole position at Iowa Speedway in 2020, and a podium finish at Milwaukee in 2024.

Daly is already familiar with the DRR setup, having driven for the squad during the 2024 and 2026 Indianapolis 500s—placing 10th and 12th, respectively, while leading a combined 26 laps. During the 110th Running of the Indy 500, Daly clocked the fastest lap of the race at 225.126mph aboard DRR's #23 entry. Outside the cockpit, Daly has also served as a broadcast analyst for Fox Network's coverage of the IndyCar Series and Indy NXT.

“I am extremely grateful to get back to full-time IndyCar racing with my friends at Dreyer and Reinbold Racing and Honda,” said Daly. 

“The faith that this group has shown in me is something that makes me want to work harder than ever before to deliver. We, as a team, will aim every day to make Dennis proud of the effort we put in to be competitive and continue the team’s legacy.”

Established in 1999, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing carries a century-old open-wheel heritage dating back to team co-owner Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a 1920s Duesenberg mechanic and legendary builder who constructed cars for the entire front row of the 1931 Indy 500. DRR itself has qualified 58 drivers for the Indianapolis 500 since 2000.

DRR stated that additional details regarding corporate partners and team operations for the 2027 program will be released in the coming months.

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