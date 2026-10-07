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IndyCar

ECR and Chevrolet reaffirm 15-Year bond with multi-year extension

One of only two teams continuously powered by Chevy since 2012 locks in continuity ahead of new chassis and engine regulations

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

ECR and Chevrolet have finalized a multi-year extension of their long-standing partnership, solidifying their technical alliance as the IndyCar Series prepares for a major rules overhaul in 2028.

ECR remains one of only two teams on the grid continuously powered by Chevrolet since the manufacturer returned to the series with its 2.2-liter Twin-Turbo V6 engine in 2012. The partnership extension ensures the union remains intact as ECR approaches its 500th race start during the 2027 season, continuing a relationship that traces back to the team’s inception.

The renewal arrives at a critical juncture for the paddock. With IndyCar set to introduce a next-generation chassis and engine formula in 2028, ECR has already assumed an active role in testing. Alexander Rossi, driver of the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, was one of just two drivers to participate in the initial on-track tests for the new chassis. As development accelerates, ECR will also be directly involved in testing Chevrolet's next-generation powerplant.

“Chevrolet has been with ECR since the beginning of our team, and they have been an important part of our team’s growth over our first 15 seasons,” said ECR co-owner and CEO Ed Carpenter. “We’ve had a lot of success with Chevy over the years, and we’re proud to be one of only two teams to have partnered with Chevrolet since its return to IndyCar. Maintaining that continuity is very important to us as we not only approach our 500th race start but also enter the next era of IndyCar competition. We’re very proud of our history with Chevrolet and are looking forward to adding to it.”

Over the past 15 seasons, the ECR-Chevrolet partnership has delivered nine victories. Ed Carpenter captured the team's first win in the season finale of its 2012 inaugural year, while Christian Rasmussen earned his first career win late in the 2025 season. Rossi capped off the 2026 season by delivering ECR’s 28th podium finish with Team Chevy.

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Qualifying performance has been another hallmark of the alliance. ECR has secured six pole positions with Chevrolet power, including three Indianapolis 500 poles earned by Carpenter. When Rossi started on the front row at the 2026 Indy 500, it marked ECR’s 11th front-row start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the last 14 years – more than any other team in that span.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Team Chevy and to continue as one of only two teams that have been powered by Chevrolet since 2012,” said ECR Team President Tim Broyles. “Chevrolet has played a significant role in ECR’s success, and we value the collaboration that exists between our organizations. We’re excited for the strength of this partnership to carry forward into the next chapter.”

From the manufacturer perspective, maintaining technical continuity with ECR is key to preparing for the future chassis and engine regulations.

Eric Warren, Vice President, Global Motorsports Competition, General Motors, said, “ECR has been an important part of Chevrolet’s IndyCar program, and this extension reflects the strength of the technical relationship we’ve built together. As the series moves toward its next-generation car and powertrain, close collaboration between our engineers will be critical. We share a clear objective with ECR: to keep raising the performance of the Chevrolet package and compete for wins, championships and Indianapolis 500 victories.”

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