IndyCar

ECR prepares for IR-28 transition with in-house Dynisma DMG-1 simulator

Dedicated DMG-1 simulator to land in Indianapolis ahead of 2027 season and 2028 IR-28 chassis launch

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 4:26 PM

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ECR has officially secured a dedicated Dynisma DMG-1 Driver-in-the-Loop (DiL) simulator, marking Dynisma’s first announced team customer in the IndyCar Series.

Scheduled for delivery to ECR's Indianapolis facility in Q1 2027, the system will provide high-fidelity simulation to support vehicle development, setup work, and driver preparation across IndyCar’s mix of high-speed ovals, short ovals, street circuits, and road courses. The investment reflects a multi-year effort by team leadership to expand their in-house technical infrastructure.

“We began exploring bringing a DiL in-house for over a year now. Simulation is something that we have committed to over the course of our team’s existence,” Ed Carpenter, ECR Co-Owner and CEO, said.

“After our visits with Dynisma, they became the obvious choice to move forward and bring this online prior to the introduction of the IR-28. Dynisma has a proven track record, and we are excited to be their first partner in the NTT IndyCar Series. Our drivers were very impressed with the capabilities of this product and look forward to having expanded access to the tool. ECR is on an upward trajectory towards achieving its championship aspirations and this is just one step in that process.”

The DMG-1 system combines an ultra-low motion latency of less than 5 ms with a primary motion bandwidth exceeding 50 Hz. This responsiveness allows engineers and drivers to evaluate setup changes, optimize tire balance, and conduct race-weekend simulations away from the circuit – a critical capability given IndyCar's tight physical testing limits.

Highlighting the practical engineering advantages, Matt Barnes, ECR Vice President of Competition, said, “This is a significant step forward in the technical capabilities of our organization. The real value of a Driver-in-the-Loop simulator is the ability to accelerate the development process, improve the correlation between our simulation tools and the race car, and make better engineering decisions before we arrive at the track. Dynisma's technology gives us an incredibly powerful platform to accomplish those goals.”

The timing of the delivery is strategic. ECR is ramping up preparation ahead of 2028, when the series will introduce the all-new Dallara IR-28 featuring a lighter chassis, revised aerodynamics, and a next-generation powertrain.

Alexander Rossi has already completed early validation runs for the new car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway across both oval and road course layouts, along with a test at Sebring International Raceway.

Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

Rossi underscored how in-house access to high-fidelity motion feedback will streamline that transition.

“At this level of racing, the smallest details make a difference, and the closer you can get the simulator to replicating what you actually experience in the car, the more valuable that tool becomes,” Rossi said. “What makes the Dynisma system particularly exciting is the level of responsiveness and feedback it can provide, which is critical when you're trying to understand the balance of the car and how it reacts to different changes.

“With the IR-28 coming in 2028, that becomes even more important. Having been involved in the development process, I know how significant the differences will be, and having a tool like this in-house will give us an opportunity to better understand the new car and accelerate that learning process before we ever get to the racetrack.”

The deal also represents a major expansion milestone for UK-based Dynisma, bringing its race-proven driving simulator platform into North American open-wheel racing.

“IndyCar is one of the most technically demanding and competitive forms of motorsport in the world, so we are delighted to welcome ECR as Dynisma’s first announced IndyCar team customer,” Graeme Cook, CEO of Dynisma, said. “ECR is clearly investing with ambition in its technical capability, and this is an exciting time to be doing so as the championship prepares for a major new era with the IR-28 in 2028. High-performance Driver-in-the-Loop simulation can give teams more opportunity to develop, prepare and learn away from the circuit, particularly when physical track time is limited.

“For Dynisma, this is also an important milestone as we bring our technology into IndyCar with a team that has a clear commitment to engineering performance. We look forward to supporting ECR through the 2027 season and into the next generation of the championship.”

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