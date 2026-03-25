Ed Carpenter set for one-off Indy 500 run with SlimFast as primary sponsor

Ed Carpenter has been confirmed for a one-off run at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The CEO and co-ownerof ECR, Carpenter will be making his 23rd attempt at his hometown race, piloting a #33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet that was unveiled with the backdrop of Monument Circle on Wednesday morning. AES Indiana, Indianapolis’ primary retail electric service provider, has also joined ECR.

Carpenter’s car, in particular, will support Hoosier charitable organizations HATCH and Riley Children’s Foundation.

“We’re proud to share Ed Carpenter’s #33 SlimFast® entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500, a race that means so much to our team and our hometown," said Ted Gelov, owner of ECR and Heartland Chairman and CEO.

"The addition of SlimFast® to the Heartland family reflects a continued focus on health and wellness adding an effective and delicious way to increase protein in your daily diet while helping you reach your weight management goals. With SlimFast® joining Splenda® and Java House® on our cars this May, we’re excited to showcase our entire portfolio of iconic brands on the biggest stage in racing.”

Carpenter’s #33 will feature the iconic red of SlimFast, a trusted protein and meal replacement brand that has helped millions of people on their weight-management journeys for decades. SlimFast was recently acquired by Heartland Food Products Group and is now headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. The company will be relaunching the brand later this year, with updated, smooth and improved formulas and modernized packaging on their ready-to-drink shakes.

The #33 ECR Chevrolet for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo by: Image courtesy of ECR

AES, which provides service to 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis and other portions of central Indiana, will also be prominently displayed on the #33 entry

“AES Indiana has been part of the fabric of Indianapolis for more than a century, and the Indianapolis 500 is one of the traditions that makes this a great community to live, work, and visit,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, President of AES Indiana.

“Partnering with ECR and supporting Ed as he competes in his hometown race is a powerful reflection of who we are—local, invested, and proud to help power moments that matter to this city.”

Increasing the Hoosier connections is the charitable arm of the entry. HATCH, headquartered in Carmel, IN, will be the Official Hunger-Relief Partner of ECR and have branding on Carpenter’s car. HATCH connects farmers and protein producers to food-insecure individuals and families through food banks. Last year saw HATCH deliver more than 102 million protein-rich meals across 43 states and partnered with over 121 food banks to ensure reliable access to nutrient-dense food.

ECR will also continue its long-time support of the Riley Children’s Foundation, Indiana’s leading foundation that is dedicated to supporting children’s health.

Carpenter made his first Indy 500 start in 2004, and has since sat on the pole three times (2013, 2014, and 2018), becoming just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the event’s illustrious history.

“There is always so much motivation to win the Indianapolis 500, both for myself as a driver and for ECR as a whole,” said Carpenter, 45. “I’ve been fortunate to run this race many times now, but it means a little more every time you get the chance to compete in it. To represent SlimFast, AES Indiana, and many other Indiana partners is something I take a lot of pride in.”