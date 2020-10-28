IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
By:

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that it has renewed its deal with ex-Formula 1 racer Marcus Ericsson in a multi-year contract.

After a solid rookie season with what was then Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, highlighted by a runner-up finish in Detroit, Marcus Ericsson left to join Ganassi for his sophomore year.

Although there were no more podiums this season, he earned a fourth place at Road America and fifths at Gateway and Mid-Ohio to claim 12th in the points race.

The 30-year-old Swede who started 97 F1 grands prix stated: “I’m very happy to continue my relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda and HPD into 2021 and beyond. I want to thank Chip and the whole CGR organization for their trust in me.

“Chip Ganassi Racing is one of the best teams in motorsports and I’m proud to be part of the team. The season we’ve just finished has been full of potential and I feel confident that what we’ve learned together this year will help us succeed in 2021. I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 8 Honda!”

Mike Hull, managing director at Ganassi remarked: “Marcus proved that he belongs here, and this season he contributed to the success of our team greatly. That includes being unselfish to his teammates, especially with Scott Dixon who won the IndyCar championship.

“He’s a great foundational piece of our overall program and he fits well within our group. That translates into success on the track, and we’re glad to have him continue to grow and move the team toward into the future.”

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Marcus Ericsson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

