Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023 Next / Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IndyCar News

Eriksen becomes new COO at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Former VP at Honda Performance Development Steve Eriksen will oversee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s operations in the NTT IndyCar Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Eriksen becomes new COO at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Eriksen enjoyed a 30-year career at Honda, rising to vice president and chief operating officer at HPD, before spending the last two seasons in charge of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac IMSA DPi program. The team scored five wins over the final two years of DPi regulations.

“Having known Steve since the beginning of the Honda Indy car program, I’ve had the opportunity to have many sporting and business discussions with him over the years and have always respected his approach,” said Bobby Rahal, who co-owns the RLL team with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Steve is highly respected amongst those within the sanctioning organizations as well as the competitors and I’m pleased that we are able to bring him into our organization as the COO.

“His extensive, high-level experience with both IndyCar and IMSA will be a tremendous benefit to the company.”

Eriksen himself added: “When Bobby and Mike approached me about a newly-created COO position within RLL, I felt it was an excellent match for my skill set and came at an exciting time in North American motorsports with the coming electrification of both IndyCar and IMSA LMDh sports cars. I’m passionate about both of these forms of motorsport and excited to continue to be a part of these series as competition unfolds in the coming years.

“I feel like I have come full circle as I worked with the Rahal team in my first year in motorsport and joining the organization in its exciting new phase is personally very gratifying.”

RLL recently moved into a purpose-built racing headquarters in Zionsville, IN., which enabled them to bring both racing programs under one roof for the first time since 2011. In 2022, the team expanded to three full-season entries in the IndyCar Series for Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey – all of whom remain onboard for 2023 – and also worked with BMW M Motorsport to develop the new BMW M Hybrid V8.

shares
comments
Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023
Previous article

Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023
Next article

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow
IMSA

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023
IndyCar

Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Latest news

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes

Prior to the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Petty GMS Motorsports is undergoing a shakeup of its leadership structure.

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power will join SunEnergy1 Racing for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. 

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.