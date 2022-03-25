Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / First IndyCar 2.4-liter test to be held on Indy road course Next / Honda, Chevrolet give 2.4-liter IndyCar engines track debut
IndyCar News

Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22

Team owner Dennis Reinbold says rallycross commitments mean Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is unlikely to add any IndyCar races beyond the Indy 500 this year.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22

The DRR-Chevy team regularly shines at Indy, and has entered every 500 since 2000. Its best result at IMS was Oriol Servia’s fourth place in 2012, despite it being the squad’s first race with the Chevrolet 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6, having been lumbered with the underpowered Lotus for the first four races of that season.

But that would also prove to be the last year that DRR competed in every round of the IndyCar Series, and team owner Dennis Reinbold says that’s unlikely to change any time soon.

“Outside of the 500, in 2020 we did the three Indy road course races – the Grand Prix of Indy and the Harvest Grand Prix double-header,” he told Motorsport.com. “We were gearing up for things at the start of that year; we were at St. Pete ready to go for the first race, but that was the first one affected by COVID restrictions and so it didn’t happen.

“Since then we’re building back up, but I don’t know if we’re going to do more races. Probably not this season. We could do the full schedule but it’s a matter of finding the finances to do it, and we’ve got our hands full this year with eight Nitro Rallycross [NRX] cars, as it’s a transition year into the electric vehicles. We’re really excited about that: it’s going to be a global series and it’s going to make a lot of sense for manufacturers.

“Firstly our focus is on the Indy 500 – that’s why we exist as a team. All of our team is basically based out of here, and I grew up just a mile and a half from the track. That’s why I started the team, why I wanted to be part of the Indy 500. That’s the biggest priority we have.”

Asked if a partnership with another team would help DRR toward going full-time, Reinbold replied: “I would consider it, yes, but it would have to be a really good fit. We’ve sort of dabbled here and there, and I’ve talked with several different owners about that possibility, although there’s always been something that put the brakes on it. But we’re always open to it: it definitely could work.

“But we don’t need it – we have our own people who are full-time, running the rallycross operation, we have our own building, we have the cars and the equipment, the trucks and haulers. We’re turn-key, so we don’t need any of those assets from another team.”

For the ninth time, DRR will run Sage Karam at Indy this year, a year on from the 27-year-old Pennsylvanian very impressive climb from the back row to finish seventh. And the squad will re-expand to two cars, the second to be driven by Santino Ferrucci, who has finished seventh, fourth and sixth in his three Indy 500 outings.

Reinbold says he’s hoping that AES, a global power company with a major base in Indianapolis, will also return as sponsor because “AES makes a lot of sense for us and for the future of IndyCar as well as all the other pursuits that we’re doing including going electric.”

He said that IndyCar pushing back to 2024 the switch-up to the 2.4-liter with hybrid power doesn’t bother him.

“I like the emphasis being on ‘getting it right’ – that’s the priority. Because it’s a big step for IndyCar and a big step for the future.

“Being in the car business, I see what manufacturers are doing and it’s difficult to say, ‘We’ve been using internal combustion engines, now we’re jumping straight to electric’. There are a lot of steps along the way and a lot of development that needs to happen, all for the good.

“So IndyCar will get it right, the partners understand what’s involved, what’s at stake. The timing is not as important as making sure that the quality of the racing is not impacted.”

Despite being only a part-time entrant in IndyCar, Reinbold says his relationship with Penske Entertainment Corp.’s decision makers remains strong.

“I’ve always felt that if there’s anything on my mind with regard to IndyCar, I can contact them,” he said, “although to be honest, I don’t need much!

“But yes, it’s a pretty easy relationship, they are very responsive, very open to my perspective as a one-off IndyCar team owner. My input seems to be valued and they appreciate what our team represents and what we’re trying to build.”

shares
comments
First IndyCar 2.4-liter test to be held on Indy road course
Previous article

First IndyCar 2.4-liter test to be held on Indy road course
Next article

Honda, Chevrolet give 2.4-liter IndyCar engines track debut

Honda, Chevrolet give 2.4-liter IndyCar engines track debut
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Sage Karam More from
Sage Karam
Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
IndyCar

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS Indianapolis
NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return Indy 500
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing More from
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Hildebrand's new helmet calls for social justice, equality Indy 500
IndyCar

Hildebrand's new helmet calls for social justice, equality

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy

Dreyer & Reinbold to run Karam in four ARX2 rounds
Other rally

Dreyer & Reinbold to run Karam in four ARX2 rounds

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.