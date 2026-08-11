FAA to halt flights at major D.C. airport ahead of IndyCar race

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will close the airspace above Reagan National Airport (DCA) from 10:15am EST to 1:15pm EST on August 23 in order to "help ensure the safe and efficient movement of air traffic” during the IndyCar race in Washington D.C. later this month.

This is not an unusual move from the FAA, as they also briefly closed the airspace for the Fourth of July UFC fight at the White House, and also in June of 2025 for a military parade.

Arrivals and departures will be stopped for that three-hour period, and the IndyCar race is set to go green just after 1pm EST. FOX will broadcast the highly anticipated event, which will take IndyCar's best around the National Mall of the U.S. Capitol. It will pass the National Archives, National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.

The temporary 1.7-mile street course features seven corners, and will have 147 laps of racing.

The race, called the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, is meant to be part of the celebrations for America's 250-year anniversary. President Donald Trump recently met with Roger Penske, as well drivers Alex Palou, David Malukas, and Felix Rosenqvist as they promoted the event at the White House.

This race was a late-add to the schedule, joining only after President Trump signed an executive order on January 30.

IROC is also partnering with IndyCar next weekend in D.C., holding a special event as a support race to the Grand Prix. Drivers will include NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, as well as Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Dario Franchitti.

General admission to the race is free, but the 'Champion's Club' section will offer a more exclusive weekend experience to spectators paying up to $5,000.