Previous / Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023
IndyCar / Breaking news

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

By:

Fans are being invited to determine the colorscheme of the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda at five IndyCar events – six races – this year, thanks to Carvana online interaction.

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Fans can visit carvana.com/racing to learn more about seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s journey to IndyCar, virtually spin the #48 Honda through 360 degrees and click on hot spots to zoom in on specific features to learn more about IndyCar.  

Throughout the season, fans will be able to view three unique paint schemes and vote on their favorite for an upcoming race.

Johnson is set to compete in all 13 of the road and street course races on the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule. Fans can view paint schemes and drive the vote in the weeks leading up to the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course on May 15, the double-header at Belle Isle, Detroit on June 12-13, the race on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course on July 4, the new Nashville street race on Aug. 8, and the Portland event on Sept. 12.

Carvana chief brand officer Ryan Keeton said: “We always strive to create exceptional experiences and harnessing our technology to give IndyCar fans a whole new way to immerse themselves in their favorite sport is one of many ways we’re looking at the season and our partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson.

“We’re looking forward to fans driving the vote for their favorite paint schemes, and seeing their selections come to life throughout the season.” 

“This is going to be a really fun program,” Johnson said. “My fan base is really passionate and Carvana has come up with a great way to make the fans the decision makers and have ownership in what they see out on the track this season. 

“The designs are all really sharp and it will be interesting to see which ones they will pick.”

Carvana Racing has social channels on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

Photo by: Carvana Racing

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

