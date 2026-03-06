Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Felix Rosenqvist suffers violent crash in opening practice at Phoenix

The Swede lost control of his MSR Honda just 20 minutes into the session

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
7Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist

Photo by: Fox Sports

Felix Rosenqvist’s race weekend got off to a rough start after crashing in opening practice for the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 34-year-old Swedish native was rolling around the 1-mile tri-oval when his #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda snapped midway through the corner of Turn 3 and backed hard into the outside wall. He had logged six laps, with a best of 167.250mph, prior to the incident, which happened roughly 20 minutes into the one-hour session and brought out a red flag. Fortunately, he was able to get out of the wrecked car under his own power, and was seen and released from the IndyCar Medical Unit. 

“I just lost it in Turn 2 on exit,” Rosenqvist said, referring to the former corner layout of the track.

“I got a little loose in the middle, kind of recovered and then it snapped again and I just couldn't catch it. Yeah, super, super bummed.

“Very early in the practice, I was still kind of getting up to speed. It's a tough one to save. Big, big hit, so I hope we can get it together.

“Yeah, super bummed for everyone in the team. The car felt pretty good up to there, just a little loose. See what we can do from here.”

 

As the session drew to a close, a representative with Meyer Shank Racing confirmed to Motorsport.com the team is still evaluating if a backup car will be needed as qualifying approaches this afternoon at 2pm ET.

The session ended with Team Penske’s David Malukas on top with a flying lap at 175.605mph. Marcus Armstrong, Rosenqvist’s teammate in the #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, was 16th overall with a best lap of 172.600mph.

Photos from Phoenix - Friday

Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Graham Rahal

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
IndyCar
51
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Andretti boss: “I don’t think anything’s a given” on Marcus Ericsson’s future
Next article David Malukas earns Phoenix IndyCar pole as Will Power crashes hard in qualifying

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Will Power “ran me into the wall” says Rasmussen after IndyCar clash

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Will Power “ran me into the wall” says Rasmussen after IndyCar clash

Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix

Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix
More from
Felix Rosenqvist

Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
More from
Meyer Shank Racing

Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Dale Coyne “would like to be in the game” for Honda factory program

IndyCar
IndyCar
Dale Coyne “would like to be in the game” for Honda factory program

Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

IndyCar
IndyCar
Honda "in discussions" with Meyer Shank Racing on '28 factory entry

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible