IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot

shares
comments
De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot
By:
Jan 8, 2020, 5:28 PM

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame nominating committee has announced that drivers Gil de Ferran and Janet Guthrie, along with broadcaster Paul Page, are in the running for this year’s induction.

Ballots for the 2020 IMS Hall of Fame class have been mailed to the selection committee, which comprises more than 140 distinguished media and racing officials. The 2020 IMS Hall of Fame class will be announced the morning of Friday, February 14 – the “100 Days Out” milestone leading up to the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The inductees will then be honored at the annual IMS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club banquet on Thursday, May 21. 

De Ferran, now sporting director at McLaren, won the CART Indy car title for Team Penske in 2000 and ’01, and following the iconic squad’s switch to the Indy Racing League, he won the 2003 Indianapolis 500 ahead of teammate Helio Castroneves who had won the event for the previous two years. De Ferran would go on to finish second in that year’s IRL championship before retiring with 12 U.S. open-wheel wins to his name. He then served as sporting director for the BAR Honda Formula 1 team.

Being a smart businessman too, de Ferran set up his own sportscar team using Acuras in the American Le Mans Series, made a comeback as a driver, and scored five wins and runner-up in the 2009 championship before retiring again – this time for good.

Janet Guthrie is most well known for being the first female driver to be entered in the Indy 500 and to qualify for and compete in the race. She started racing sportscars as an amateur in 1963 and finished first in class at the 12 Hours of Sebring in ’67 and ’70. She earned her pilot’s license at age 17 and worked as an aeronautical engineer before turning to racing full-time in 1972.

In 1976 Guthrie entered the Indy 500 but failed to qualify. However, the following year she made the field and started 26th, but her car lasted just 29 laps before retiring with engine issues. Then in ’78 she started 15th and finished ninth, despite a cracked wrist. That result would remain the best Indy 500 result by a woman until Danica Patrick finished fourth in 2005.

The following year Guthrie would qualify 14th but a piston burnt out after just three laps, and she would retire from U.S. open-wheel racing with a best finish of fifth. She would also score five top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup, the best of these being a sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway in ’77.

Paul Page joined the on-air staff of Indianapolis radio station WIBC-AM in 1968, as protégé of Sid Collins, the IMS Radio Network lead announcer and beloved “Voice of the 500” since 1952. Page joined the “500” race day broadcast team in 1974 and took the position of lead announcer upon Collins’ death in ’77. 

Page became “Voice of the 500” on radio until 1987, before joining veteran drivers Bobby Unser and Sam Posey as lynchpin of the broadcast team for the ABC TV network’s Indianapolis 500 coverage and the CART Indy car series. Page covered thousands of events for ABC and ESPN until 2012, then returned to the IMS Radio Network anchor position for 2014-15.

Janet Guthrie with the Wildcat in which she finished ninth at Indy in 1978, despite a fractured wrist.

Janet Guthrie with the Wildcat in which she finished ninth at Indy in 1978, despite a fractured wrist.

Photo by: IMS LLC

Next article
Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

Previous article

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , General
Drivers Gil de Ferran , Janet Guthrie
Author David Malsher

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 4: Sunderland beats Cornejo to win

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot
Indy

De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP
Indy

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar
Indy

Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020
F1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

Top Stories of 2019, #2: Penske buys Indy and IndyCar
Indy

Top Stories of 2019, #2: Penske buys Indy and IndyCar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.