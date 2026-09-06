Final 2026 IndyCar championship standings after Laguna Seca
Palou already clinched the title a week ago, but the battle for the runner-up spot came down to the wire
IndyCar champion Alex Palou with the Astor Cup
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
The 2026 IndyCar champion season is over. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou claimed his fifth title in the last six years, 86 points clear of Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood, who claimed the runner-up spot in the standings with a podium finish at Laguna Seca.
Departing Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard led the way for that organization in third, teammate Pato O'Ward fourth, and Team Penske's top driver was David Malukas in fifth.
2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist will end the season ninth in the final standings.
In the Rookie of the Year battle, Dennis Hauger held on by 15 points over Mick Schumacher, and 25 points over Caio Collet.
2026 IndyCar standings after Laguna Seca (Race 18 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|631
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|545
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|535
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|522
|5
|David Malukas
|514
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|482
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|429
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|423
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|412
|10
|Rinus VeeKay
|378
|11
|Will Power
|368
|12
|Scott Dixon
|331
|13
|Kyffin Simpson
|327
|14
|Marcus Armstrong
|320
|15
|Alexander Rossi
|307
|16
|Graham Rahal
|302
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|280
|18
|Louis Foster
|267
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|259
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|259
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|245
|22
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|228
|23
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|213
|24
|Caio Collet (R)
|203
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|182
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacob Abel (R)
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5
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