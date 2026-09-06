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IndyCar Laguna Seca

Final 2026 IndyCar championship standings after Laguna Seca

Palou already clinched the title a week ago, but the battle for the runner-up spot came down to the wire

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
IndyCar champion Alex Palou with the Astor Cup

IndyCar champion Alex Palou with the Astor Cup

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2026 IndyCar champion season is over. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou claimed his fifth title in the last six years, 86 points clear of Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood, who claimed the runner-up spot in the standings with a podium finish at Laguna Seca.

Departing Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard led the way for that organization in third, teammate Pato O'Ward fourth, and Team Penske's top driver was David Malukas in fifth.

2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist will end the season ninth in the final standings.

In the Rookie of the Year battle, Dennis Hauger held on by 15 points over Mick Schumacher, and 25 points over Caio Collet.

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2026 IndyCar standings after Laguna Seca (Race 18 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 631
2 Kyle Kirkwood 545
3 Christian Lundgaard 535
4 Pato O'Ward 522
5 David Malukas 514
6 Scott McLaughlin 482
7 Marcus Ericsson 429
8 Josef Newgarden 423
9 Felix Rosenqvist 412
10 Rinus VeeKay 378
11 Will Power 368
12 Scott Dixon 331
13 Kyffin Simpson 327
14 Marcus Armstrong 320
15 Alexander Rossi 307
16 Graham Rahal 302
17 Santino Ferrucci 280
18 Louis Foster 267
19 Romain Grosjean 259
20 Nolan Siegel 259
21 Christian Rasmussen 245
22 Dennis Hauger (R) 228
23 Mick Schumacher (R) 213
24 Caio Collet (R) 203
25 Sting Ray Robb 182
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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