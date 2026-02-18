Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

Top 10 greatest F1 circuits

Formula 1
Top 10 greatest F1 circuits

Dale Earnhardt's most memorable NASCAR Cup wins

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt's most memorable NASCAR Cup wins

Lewis Hamilton confident of overcoming 2025 woes with his "DNA" in SF-26 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lewis Hamilton confident of overcoming 2025 woes with his "DNA" in SF-26 F1 car
IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

A similar variation of the tire is also planned for Nashville

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Firestone - The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m146207

Firestone's right-front tire at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Firestone will take its newly-constructed right-front tire for Phoenix Raceway and also carry it to the IndyCar round at World Wide Technology Raceway later this season.

With numerous tests to support the continuation of Firestone’s superspeedway tire development, the rubber compound has been different from anything previously raced to date in North America’s premier open-wheel championship. The tire is wider than the manufacturer’s current right front tire, with unique characteristics to the construction that, due to the width, adds cornering (lateral) grip.

During the Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix Raceway, Cara Krstolic, Executive Director of race tire engineering and production for Firestone, confirmed to Motorsport.com the plan to carry the same right-front rubber from the 1-mile tri-oval to the egg-shaped 1.25-mile oval - formerly known as Gateway - located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, for the race on June 7.

“Definitely we'll see it carry over into Gateway,” Krstolic said. “They have similar types of demands out of the circuit. At both here [Phoenix] and Gateway have more of a load that goes into the right front tire, which means some of the speeds and loads are the same or a little bit more similar here. So very likely we’ll see this tire go forward into Gateway.”

The first race with the unique right-front tire will take place during the doubleheader weekend shared with NASCAR at Phoenix March 6-8.

Krstolic also mentioned there are also plans to have a similar variation of the right-front tire, albeit with a denser rubber compound, for the Nashville Superspeedway round on July 19. Prior to that, though, there is a test planned for early April.

“The other area we're going to see something similar to it, but obviously with a harder compound is Nashville,” Krstolic said. “So we'll take this design philosophy and do a Nashville test that we're going to be doing on April 7th, so we'll build upon our learnings coming up to this point and put those in for Nashville.

“Milwaukee will likely remain a true short oval tire. It is more of a flat race track than most ovals. So we’ll likely use the same tire specifications as 2025.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi awarded Baby Borgs in emotional celebration

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi awarded Baby Borgs in emotional celebration

David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

Latest news

Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix