Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar St. Petersburg

First look at Mick Schumacher's livery as he previews IndyCar debut

Mick Schumacher's IndyCar livery for the opening race in 2026 will be black and red

Heiko Stritzke Joey Barnes
Edited:
Mick

Mick Schumacher is set to compete in his first race as an IndyCar driver this weekend. On the street circuit in St. Petersburg, his Dallara-Honda from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) will bear the logo of bicycle manufacturer ENVE Composites. The car will feature a black design with red accents on the wings, engine cover, and side of the nose.

However, this is only the design for the season opener. After that, ENVE will become a "Major Associate Sponsor." In IndyCar (and NASCAR), it is quite common for a car to change its livery several times during the season because different brands may have varying degrees of representation in different parts of the US. 

From a sporting perspective, Schumacher is full of anticipation ahead of the season opener, which he shared with the journalists present in St. Petersburg, which included Motorsport.com: "We've talked a lot about this weekend, and now it's finally here. I'm sure it will be over pretty quickly. Usually, weekends like this, which you look forward to so much, go by very quickly."

He immediately drew parallels between the Florida street course and traditional circuits in Europe and Asia: "In terms of the track, I think it's similar to courses I've driven on in Formula 3, such as Macau and Pau. Yes, I'm really looking forward to gaining my first experience here."

 

Full of anticipation, but not nervous

However, there will be a few more laps than he is used to in a European Grand Prix. "There are a lot of laps. I'm not used to driving more than 100 laps on a race track. But I'm excited to see how the race will go for me."

But he doesn't describe himself as nervous either, adding: "To be honest, I'm hardly nervous. I'm mainly excited that it's finally starting. That's basically it," he replies when asked by Motorsport.com. How are the other drivers feeling? How different is the race weekend from the tests? It will be exciting to see, and I'll have to find my way."

Expectations for the result? Mick Schumacher doesn't have any: "As far as position is concerned? There are no expectations. We expect to start the weekend well and finish it as well as possible. I think that's really important for us. Essentially, it's about learning what we need to learn."

With Mick Schumacher as its figurehead, RLL is looking to make a fresh start in the 2026 IndyCar season after recent years with minimal success. In addition to notable personnel reinforcements, most notably former IndyCar president Jay Frye and Ryan Briscoe as driver coach, Mick Schumacher is the face of this realignment.

Translated from German

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing reach final settlement over Alex Palou court case
Next article Pato O'Ward: "I'm tired of IndyCar being like the support race"

Top Comments

More from
Heiko Stritzke

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Peugeot

WEC
WEC
Losail Prologue
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Peugeot

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Alpine

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Alpine

Christopher Mies reacts to 250km/h kangaroo crash: "I'm glad I'm standing here right now"

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
12h Bathurst
Christopher Mies reacts to 250km/h kangaroo crash: "I'm glad I'm standing here right now"
More from
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Latest news

At COTA, Tyler Reddick could do something never seen before in NASCAR Cup history

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
At COTA, Tyler Reddick could do something never seen before in NASCAR Cup history

New alternate tire strategy an unknown for several drivers entering St. Petersburg

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
New alternate tire strategy an unknown for several drivers entering St. Petersburg

These are America’s five F1 race winners

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
These are America’s five F1 race winners

Pato O'Ward: "I'm tired of IndyCar being like the support race"

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Pato O'Ward: "I'm tired of IndyCar being like the support race"