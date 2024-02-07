First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+
Paramount+ announced all six episodes of the first season of “100 Days to Indy” will be made available on its platform globally for the first time later this month.
The docuseries, which follows various IndyCar Series drivers in the buildup to the Indianapolis 500, will begin streaming internationally on Paramount+ on Friday, Feb. 16, with the exception of Japan, which will follow on Tuesday, April 19.
The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.
Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the opening season of “100 Days to Indy” takes viewers behind the scenes of the competitors on and off the track. The journey begins with the first race of the 2023 campaign on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and stretches across the country until the checkered flag of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in front of more than 300,000 fans.
The field of 33 battling toward the prestigious Borg-Warner Trophy represent 15 countries, including four-time winner Helio Castroneves. Marcus Ericsson, victor of the 2022 edition of the Indy 500, is also among those followed, along with two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden. It also highlights a new generation of young talent in pursuit of establishing themselves, including Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard.
Paramount+ is currently live in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea.
The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.
“100 Days To Indy” is directed by Emmy Award-winner Patrick Dimon, and the executive producer is Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli and Dimon are co-executive producers.
Earlier this week, The CW Network confirmed the series is returning for a second season, which continues in partnership with Penske Entertainment but will not involve VICE. Dimon and Marinelli remain part of the series in the same role as co-executive producers.
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win
Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”
Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments” Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Latest news
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500 David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.