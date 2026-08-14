FOX Sports reveals broadcast team for inaugural Washington, D.C. IndyCar race

FOX Sports has revealed its broadcast team for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., on Sunday, 23 August. The race will mark IndyCar’s first event on the streets of the US capital as part of celebrations surrounding America’s 250th anniversary.

The Race Call and Pit Lane Coverage

FOX’s regular IndyCar commentary team of Will Buxton, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will call the race.

Reporting live along pit lane will be Jack Harvey, Georgia Henneberry, and Kevin Lee, with additional special reports delivered by Jamie Little.

Expanded Pre-race

Race day coverage kicks off early with an expanded 90-minute prerace broadcast starting at 11:30 AM ET on FOX and FOX One. Chris Myers will host alongside four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Danica Patrick, the highest-finishing woman in Indianapolis 500 history.

The special prerace show will delve into the landmark capital street circuit while honoring each branch of the United States military. FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will also be on site for feature segments and interviews.

Doubleheader Action: IROC Presented by Chevrolet

Weekend coverage will also include IROC Presented by Chevrolet, with its race streaming live on FOX One at 3pm ET on Saturday before an encore broadcast on FS1 on Sunday morning.

Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will be joined in the booth by FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will provide commentary from the cockpit while competing in the event.

Pit road reporting for the IROC races will be handled by Jack Harvey and Jamie Little. FS1 will re-air the IROC action on Sunday morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Note: All listings are broadcast live unless otherwise noted and remain subject to change. All events will stream live on FOX One.

Full Freedom 250 weekend schedule

Saturday, 22 August

IndyCar Practice 1 — 9am ET — FS1

IROC Practice 1 — 10:40am ET — FOX One

IROC Practice 2 — 12:25pm ET — FOX One

IndyCar Practice 2 — 1pm ET — FS2

IROC race — 3pm ET — FOX One

IndyCar qualifying — 5pm ET — FS2

Sunday, 23 August

IndyCar warm-up — 9am ET — FS1

IROC race encore — 10am ET — FS1

FOX IndyCar pre-race — 11:30am ET — FOX / FOX One

Freedom 250 — 1pm ET — FOX / FOX One