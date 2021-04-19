Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
IndyCar / Birmingham / Breaking news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

By:

Racing legend A.J. Foyt has commended his new full-time ace Sebastien Bourdais for his stunning drive through the field at Barber Motorsports Park to claim fifth with a damaged car.

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Bourdais had qualified the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet a surprisingly lowly 16th for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season-opener, given his speed in preseason testing, and was therefore one of the many drivers who had to pick his way through the scattered debris following Josef Newgarden’s Lap 1 shunt.

The floor of the ROKiT-sponsored car was badly damaged and according to an engineer from a rival team, “Sebastien’s undertray looked like it had been through a war – which effectively it had.”

Yet Bourdais, who has 37 Indy car wins to his name, adapted to the car’s modified handling characteristics and charged through to finish fifth, and second of the cars on the less favored three-stop strategy.

He even got close enough to the battle at the front to hit the front for four laps as the leaders pitted, and eventually passed the checkered flag barely 10sec adrift of Alex Palou’s winning Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Seven-time Indy car champion and four-time Indy 500 winner AJ Foyt remarked: “I was glad to see the #14 be leading the race for a change. It’s been long time since I’ve seen that.

“Sebastien did a helluva job, got a little damage to the undertray in that first wreck but he came back hard and drove a great race. The crew did a great job in pitstops and Larry [Foyt, team president] called a perfect race.

“Fifth is not what we’re satisfied with but it will get better.”

Bourdais himself commented: “A really good run for the #14 ROKiT Chevrolet and A.J. Foyt Racing. A very solid day, a really solid race, good strategy, good pitstops and good pace so really happy for the whole team.

“We overcame a really dodgy day starting 16th and we put on a good show, made a bunch of passes so really happy for everybody. I’m looking forward to St. Pete.”

Larry Foyt described it as a “really good start to the season for AJ Foyt Racing. We didn’t have the pace in qualifying we wanted, so both cars had to start towards the back.

“We were able to hit a decent strategy and Seb made some awesome passes to get the 14 car a top-five finish.

“Dalton [Kellett, driver of the #4 K-Line car] was mixing it up through the field as well and gained a great deal of experience today.”

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash

Previous article

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Drivers Sébastien Bourdais
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

22h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

55min
5
MotoGP

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

8h
Latest news
Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
IndyCar

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

1h
Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash

6h
IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

22h
Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

22h
Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”

23h
Latest videos
Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
13h

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Motorsport.tv Live: IndyCar Alabama GP 00:31
IndyCar
14h

Motorsport.tv Live: IndyCar Alabama GP

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
15h

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Opening day of Indy500 testing 02:25
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Opening day of Indy500 testing

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson Birmingham
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

More from
Sébastien Bourdais
“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing Indy April Testing
Video Inside
IndyCar / Testing report

“Refresher” Bourdais sets fastest speed in Indy 500 testing

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss
IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Hildebrand to race Foyt tribute car in Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hildebrand to race Foyt tribute car in Indy 500

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor
IndyCar / Breaking news

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Latest news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in Lap 1 crash

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.