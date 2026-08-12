Foyt, Homes for Our Troops, and White House Historical Association team up for Freedom 250

Ahead of the IndyCar Series’ inaugural run through the nation’s capital, AJ Foyt Racing, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), and the White House Historical Association (WHHA) have teamed up for a collaborative campaign surrounding the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

Timed to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the Aug. 22–23 event brings street racing to the president's neighborhood. The new partnership connects motorsports, national history, and veteran support through public programming, commemorative merchandise, and special media content.

The collaboration originated from discussions between WHHA President Stewart McLaurin and board member Nicole Sexton, honoring the memory of Sexton's mother, Marlyne Sexton, a long-time AJ Foyt Racing sponsor and founding member of the Association’s National Council on White House History. AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt joined the effort to build the campaign around the landmark race.

“As the nonprofit, nonpartisan steward of White House history, we are honored to celebrate with Homes For Our Troops and AJ Foyt Racing the historic return of racing to the president’s neighborhood – a legacy that stretches back more than two centuries to our Founding Fathers, when horse racing was a prominent pastime in and around the nation’s capital,” said Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association.

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing mission to innovatively share White House history with all Americans, and we are proud to commemorate the Semiquincentennial in doing so.”

Santino Ferrucci, AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Photo by: Penske Entertainment

As part of the initiative, the #14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferrucci will carry the White House Historical Association logo throughout the race weekend. In addition, McLaurin, Foyt, and Ferrucci will feature in a special episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast.

Public events in Washington will center around The People’s House: A White House Experience, the Association’s interactive educational venue:

Interactive Car Display: Starting Aug. 17, visitors can take photos with a life-size die-cut display of Ferrucci’s No. 14 Indy car.

Starting Aug. 17, visitors can take photos with a life-size die-cut display of Ferrucci’s No. 14 Indy car. Driver Autograph Session: Ferrucci will hold a free autograph session inside the venue’s to-scale Oval Office replica on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET.

Ferrucci will hold a free autograph session inside the venue’s to-scale Oval Office replica on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET. Charitable Merchandise: Exclusive AJ Foyt Racing and WHHA gear will be sold at the White House History Shop, with proceeds supporting Homes For Our Troops—which builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans – and WHHA’s educational outreach programs.

"It warms my heart to have this opportunity to work with the White House Historical Association for this awesome event, as I know how near and dear to Marlyne Sexton their work is," Foyt said.

"This partnership aligns wonderfully with our program for Homes For Our Troops and Hendricks Commercial Properties, and our American celebration of 250 years. Personally, I’m excited to bring my children to the race and experience The People's House with them. It’s going to be an amazing field trip for the Foyt Family."

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix features a 1.7-mile street circuit in central Washington, D.C. Practice and qualifying are set for Saturday, Aug. 22. The 147-lap, 250-mile main event takes place Sunday, Aug. 23, with broadcast coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on FOX ahead of the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET.