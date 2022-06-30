Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar News

Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”

Larry Foyt says that speculation over the ROKiT backing for the #11 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet IndyCar urgently needs resolving so the team can hunt for alternative funding if necessary.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”

The #11 car has been shared this year by rookie Tatiana Calderon on road and street courses and IndyCar Series veteran JR Hildebrand on ovals.

However, ahead of the ninth round of the season, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, AJ Foyt Racing’s pre-race notes contained an ominous-looking addendum.

“The future of the #11 Chevrolet beyond this weekend's race at Mid-Ohio is not guaranteed due to funding issues with primary sponsor ROKiT which team president Larry Foyt is trying to resolve.

‘We are trying to work through a difficult situation as I know ROKiT wishes to continue the program but there are some issues which may prevent that. We will continue to either resolve it with ROKiT or try to find alternate funding which is difficult at best at this point in the season…’”

On the eve of IndyCar hitting the track at the 2.258-mile course in Lexington, OH., Foyt told Motorsport.com, “I know ROKiT are trying, and it’s not like they haven’t paid anything. They’ve just fallen a little bit behind, and this is not an inexpensive sport, even if it’s great value compared with other series.

“So we need to get clarity on the situation and try and get something else if ROKiT can’t continue. I don’t want to speak for them in terms of why the payments have been slow, and we’ve certainly had plenty of dialogue. The one thing we know is that we both want to keep this campaign going with the #11, we have a shared ambition – and we share it with Tatiana and JR, too – so I’d hate to come across as slamming them.”

Calderon, 29, has scored a best road course result of 15th in the rain-soaked Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and a best street course result of 16th at Long Beach, and Foyt says that he has no worries over how ROKiT have perceived her efforts, on and off the track.

“I think ROKiT are happy with us and with Tatiana,” he said. “In that regard, everything is super-positive. She garners a lot of attention which for our sponsors is great. I’m always impressed at the end of every session, the number of fans who want to see her, and she really handles it well.

“Performance-wise, everyone involved went into this with our eyes wide open, knowing it was going to be huge learning curve for Tatiana, because it’s incredibly difficult for a rookie to progress with so few test days available, and because just about every track is new to her, unlike for the guys who come up from Road To Indy.

“And working with JR has been great – he really fits into this team so well. We love having him onboard.”

Although the #14 Foyt-Chevy of reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood is also ROKiT-backed – as it was when driven by Sebastien Bourdais in 2021 – Foyt emphasized that it is not under the same clouds as the #11. For one thing, Bourdais ensured the #14 was granted Leader Circle funding by IndyCar, after finishing well inside the Top 22 in the 2021 championship; secondly, Kirkwood came with a $1.25m Road To Indy scholarship.

Asked if the #11 car’s cloudy financial future was so urgent a matter that it might not head over the border to Canada for the tenth round in Toronto, Foyt replied, “We’re all working on stuff, ROKiT included, so hopefully that’s not the case. We just have to see what can be done over the next couple of weeks. We’ve had some calls from other drivers interested in taking over the car, but honestly, we’ve acknowledged their interest but we’re much more focused on trying to keep Tatiana and ROKiT onboard.”

Foyt said it was ironic that these question-marks should arise ahead of Mid-Ohio and Toronto, tracks where he held high hopes for the team as a whole, with Kirkwood, Calderon and #4 K-Line-supported Dalton Kellett.

“Kyle says he loves Mid-Ohio [where he won eight of his nine races there across three Road To Indy categories] and we had a decent test on the Indy road course last week,” said Foyt. “We think we found some stuff shock [absorber]-wise that can translate well to Mid-Ohio. Dalton’s showed well there too, and of course in Tatiana’s case, it’s the one track that she knows in an IndyCar because that’s where she first tested for us last year. I’m really excited for her.

“And then Toronto, I’m really happy for Dalton to race an IndyCar in front of his home fans for the first time [the event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions] and I think we have shown ourselves to have a good street course setup.”

 

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
Previous article

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

J.R. Hildebrand More from
J.R. Hildebrand
The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more
IndyCar

The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy Indy 500
IndyCar

ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Kellett crashes in Indy 500 practice Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Kellett crashes in Indy 500 practice

BorgWarner honors A.J. Foyt with one of a kind Baby Borg Indy 500
IndyCar

BorgWarner honors A.J. Foyt with one of a kind Baby Borg

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.