Foyt reveals special ABC Supply livery for Indy 500 to support charity

The nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, “providing them with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and once again become highly productive members of society.”

ABC Supply Co., Inc. will match all donations made to HFOT – up to $1 million total – from today, Monday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 31. Donations can be made directly to HFOT by visiting www.hfotusa.org/donate.

Nearly 90 percent of the donations received go directly toward rebuilding homes, which means HFOT rarely advertises and relies on word-of-mouth awareness. To date, HFOT has built over 350 specially adapted homes nationwide, with the goal of building a home for every Veteran who qualifies.

Last year, ABC Supply’s stars-’n’-stripes patriotic design on Foyt’s legendary #14 entry signaled a 10-day fundraising effort as part of its sponsorship and met its $1 million match goal, with those funds helping to amass a final donation total of over $2 million. With a full 31 days to donate in 2023, ABC Supply is anticipating besting 2022’s campaign, while continuing to raise awareness of HFOT’s mission.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply will spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2023 Indy 500,” said HFOT president and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue with a generous $1 million match, the initiative will raise?much-needed awareness about our mission throughout the country. ABC Supply’s incredible enthusiasm and patriotic commitment to our mission enables us to get even more injured Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need and deserve.”

Mike Jost, COO of ABC Supply, stated: “ABC Supply has supported HFOT since 2020, with their core values resonating deeply with who we are as a company. We’re honored to continue raising awareness for this organization alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing during this storied and prestigious race.”

The legendary A.J. Foyt, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, commented: “Racing has given us many wonderful opportunities, but being part of the Homes For Our Troops campaign to raise awareness and help our troops who have suffered such severe injuries is a true privilege. We're proud to partner with ABC Supply to support this very worthy cause."

ABC Supply Co., Inc., founded in 1982 and based in Beloit, WI, is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. It has been a sponsor of AJ Foyt Racing since 2005.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, Indy 500 firesuit. Photo by: IndyCar Series