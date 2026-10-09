Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar

Free agent Nolan Siegel ‘not done with IndyCar dream yet’ as he targets 2027 seat

Clearing the air on paddock rumors and reflecting on lessons learned, the California native maps out his next steps on the grid

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Nolan Siegel - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Pole Day - By_ Matt Fraver_Ref Image Without Watermark_m154293

Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

For Nolan Siegel, the IndyCar chapter is far from closed.

In the midst of free agency and exploring his next steps following his two-and-a-half-year stint with Arrow McLaren – highlighted by three top-10 finishes this year and a career-best sixth on the streets of Washington, D.C. – the 21-year-old California native has eyes locked on securing a seat on the 2027 grid.

With the driver market narrowing, the only full-time options remaining for next season are with AJ Foyt Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing. While his impressive sports car résumé already boasts an LMP2 class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (in 2024) and IMSA wins (in 2023), Siegel’s heart remains set on unfinished business in IndyCar.

The IndyCar Priority

Siegel is actively weighing his options for next year, aiming for an ideal scenario that pairs an IndyCar seat with as many IMSA rounds as possible. However, the IndyCar dream is undoubtedly the priority.

“I've always loved racing in IMSA and endurance racing, so it's not something that I would be unhappy doing," Siegel told Motorsport.com. "But where I'm at now, I've put so much through my whole career into trying to make it to IndyCar, and I'm not done with that dream yet. So I would love to stay in IndyCar."

While nothing has been officially finalized, the young driver is pushing relentlessly to make it happen. 

“Nothing is done yet,” he said. “So, I don't really have anything to share on that front, but it's certainly not impossible and definitely something that I'm working hard towards. Very much trying to make something happen in IndyCar and that's where I want to be."

Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

Clearing the Air on IMSA Rumors

There was plenty of chatter in the IMSA paddock during last weekend’s Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta heavily linking Siegel to a potential second privateer car with JDC-Miller MotorSports. Siegel was quick to address those rumors, emphasizing that sports car plans take a backseat until his IndyCar future is settled.

“I'm not in that second JDC car," Siegel said.

Siegel acknowledged respect for JDC-Miller MotorSports team owner John Church and the broader IMSA paddock, but reiterated that his focus is entirely fixed on IndyCar.

“There are a ton of great teams over there that I would love to be a part of," Siegel said. "I would love to be a part of their program, but I haven't… nothing has come together on that front and I would say probably won't until the IndyCar deal is… what I've been telling everyone is that IndyCar is the priority and I want to be full-time in IndyCar.

“If I could make something happen over there (in IMSA), it would be at the cost of something else. So yeah, it's kind of all just a waiting game on the IndyCar side.”

Nolan Siegel denied the rumors of him running in a second car with JDC-Miller MotorSports in 2027

Nolan Siegel denied the rumors of him running in a second car with JDC-Miller MotorSports in 2027

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Reflection and Growth at Arrow McLaren

Reflecting on his tenure with Arrow McLaren, Siegel looks back with immense gratitude and a clear sense of personal transformation. Moving through the ranks of one of the bigger organizations in the sport taught him invaluable lessons far beyond car setup.

“I look back on it and I feel like I'm a completely different person and driver than I was when I started," Siegel said. "I learned a lot, not just driving, but there's so much else that goes into it in an organization like that... It was a completely different experience than anything I've had at a different race team."

Of all the takeaways from his time with McLaren, Siegel takes the most pride in his mental evolution – specifically, learning to decouple his internal performance from external race factors like timing, strategy, or cautions.

“I feel like looking back on it, I'm really proud of the personal growth," Siegel reflected. "Being able to learn from that and separate your own performance from the result and kind of results that are influenced by external factors is really difficult and something I struggled with at the beginning. I feel like at the end I did a much better job with that. And I felt like my own personal performance last season and towards the end of last season was where it needed to be. I was proud of that, even though a lot of times the results didn't kind of go with it."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Team Penske and Chevrolet announce multi-year extension of IndyCar partnership

Top Comments
More from
Joey Barnes

The unselfish anchor behind Jack Aitken’s first IMSA GTP title, Earl Bamber reflects on 2026 campaign

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
The unselfish anchor behind Jack Aitken’s first IMSA GTP title, Earl Bamber reflects on 2026 campaign

Team Penske and Chevrolet announce multi-year extension of IndyCar partnership

IndyCar
IndyCar
Team Penske and Chevrolet announce multi-year extension of IndyCar partnership

Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game

Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
More from
Nolan Siegel

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Road America

IndyCar
IndyCar
Road America
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Road America

McLaren unveils special Indy 500 liveries

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
McLaren unveils special Indy 500 liveries

PrizePicks partners with Arrow McLaren for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indy 500 entry

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
PrizePicks partners with Arrow McLaren for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indy 500 entry
More from
Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet

IndyCar
IndyCar
Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet

IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

Ganassi on Lundgaard signing: “When is the last time a guy who finished third was available"

IndyCar
IndyCar
Ganassi on Lundgaard signing: “When is the last time a guy who finished third was available"

Latest news

Max Verstappen’s one-lap gamble – and what Pirelli reveals about his Singapore sprint pole

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Max Verstappen’s one-lap gamble – and what Pirelli reveals about his Singapore sprint pole

In effort to avoid the rain, NASCAR changes practice and qualifying schedule for Charlotte

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
In effort to avoid the rain, NASCAR changes practice and qualifying schedule for Charlotte

Lewis Hamilton owns up to wrong call as Ferrari struggles in Singapore SQ3

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton owns up to wrong call as Ferrari struggles in Singapore SQ3

Free agent Nolan Siegel ‘not done with IndyCar dream yet’ as he targets 2027 seat

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Free agent Nolan Siegel ‘not done with IndyCar dream yet’ as he targets 2027 seat

Feature

Discover prime content

Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game

Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

IndyCar
Nashville
By John Oreovicz
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title