Friday favorite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought
Team Penske had endured a period in the doldrums in late 1990s Indycar racing with underperforming chassis, engines and tyres. But that changed when Gil de Ferran and Helio Castroneves were paired up in 2000 to race its Reynard-Hondas on Firestone tires. The two forged a lifelong friendship that prompts Castroneves to pick his countryman as his favorite team-mate
There is no one who had quite the impact on the career of Helio Castroneves as Gil de Ferran did. The two Brazilians first met in the mid-1990s. Castroneves joined Paul Stewart Racing for British Formula 3 in 1995 just as de Ferran left the squad’s Formula 3000 operation for his rookie CART season, and they became team-mates in 2000 for a struggling Team Penske, which had failed to produce a win or pole in either of the previous two seasons in CART.
At the time, de Ferran was already an accomplished race winner, while Castroneves was still seeking his maiden victory at that level, having joined the team from Hogan Racing after the death of de Ferran's intended team-mate Greg Moore at Fontana.
“When I was young, I never won a race and he sort of was battling for championships,” recalls Castroneves. “Finally I said, ‘I’ve got to follow this guy. I’ve got to learn from this guy.’ And he definitely put me on the right path.”
From 2000 until de Ferran's retirement in 2003, the duo led Team Penske to a staggering 20 race wins and 25 pole positions, with de Ferran claiming back-to-back CART championships in 2000 and 2001 prior to the team switching over to the Indy Racing League. Meanwhile, Castroneves became the first driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in his first two starts (2001 and 2002), and de Ferran won the 2003 edition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ to make it three in a row at Indy for Team Penske.
Photo by: Walt Kuhn / Motorsport Images
Castroneves and de Ferran notched up a hat-trick of Penske wins at the Indy 500 between them in 2001-2003
Those early days set up a lifelong friendship. For Castroneves, even with a plethora of quality team-mates to choose from, de Ferran still stands out.
“I became good friends with Gil,” says Castroneves, who won a record-equalling fourth Indy 500 in 2022 for Meyer Shank Racing and has claimed victory in each of the last three seasons at the Daytona 24 Hours. “I learned a lot from him at the beginning of my Penske days. We’re still friends to this day, so if I have to pick one it’s him.
"I had tremendous team-mates. Ryan Briscoe was another fantastic guy. Will [Power] was another. Simon [Pagenaud]. It’s hard to just pick one" Helio Castroneves
“But I had tremendous team-mates. Ryan Briscoe was another fantastic guy – I still like him very much. Will [Power] was another. Simon [Pagenaud]. It’s hard to just pick one. I always got along well with my team-mates.
“Even Sam Hornish Jr, we had a lot of competition prior to being team-mates and inside the team, but in the end we were sort of on good terms with each other, which I like. So, [with] all of them, I didn’t have any issues.”
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images
The pair remain firm friends over 20 years on since they first became team-mates
Castroneves on adapting to coaching role: "I still feel I should be driving"
Castroneves on adapting to coaching role: "I still feel I should be driving" Castroneves on adapting to coaching role: "I still feel I should be driving"
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole
The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season
The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.