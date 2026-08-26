From one-off to annual fixture? Freedom 250 Grand Prix success sparks push for multi-year DC deal

What was originally billed as a strictly one-off celebration for America’s 250th anniversary may soon become a permanent fixture on the racing calendar. Following the completion of the 147-lap Freedom 250 Grand Prix around the National Mall, event organizer and Freedom 250 Chairman Bud Denker revealed that political leaders, city agencies, and White House officials are already pushing heavily for IndyCar to return to the nation's capital next year – leaving the door wide open for a multi-year deal despite massive financial and logistical hurdles.

Executing a motorsport event through the complex heart of Washington required monumental logistical maneuvering. After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 30 sanctioning the event, organizers were left with just seven months to turn 1.7 miles of public streets into a functioning circuit.

"I've learned in this city, a lot of people can say no, but not a lot of people can say yes. The big guy, when the big guy says yes, shit happens. You can take that for a quote," Denker said. "We had seven months to do what we did out here in the most complex environment in the year. 1,350 pages of permits. Imagine that. Detroit is like 200."

Pre-race efforts focused on transforming Pennsylvania Avenue and surrounding downtown corridors into a race-ready surface. Organizers ground down asphalt surfaces late into the night, addressed domed gas line covers with sand and temporary concrete caps, and continuously welded stubborn manhole covers.

"We tried to grind and grind, make it smooth as possible. You never can make a street course smooth, can you? Our guys did such a great job preparing the track for what it was," Denker explained, adding after driver feedback: "I would say the racetrack, the raceability exceeded my expectations. We just weren't sure because there's no testing."

General view Photo by: Anadolu via Getty Images

Cost containment also heavily dictated the track’s physical footprint. Denker initially evaluated a longer 3.8-mile layout stretching out to 14th Street before deciding on the tighter 1.7-mile, 7-turn configuration.

"Every quarter mile costs you over $500,000 of track, wall and fence," Denker said. "We have the right layout here: 1.7 miles. The drivers like the track."

Despite the steep initial price tag, the infrastructure investment is already in place if IndyCar decides to return. The circuit utilized temporary walls that cost over $3.5 million to purchase and transport via 300 truckloads from Fredericksburg, Virginia, supplemented by shared fencing and bridges from races in Detroit and Arlington.

"The walls have been all bought. Cost us over three and a half million dollars," said Denker. "Those walls are going to sit. The investment is already made in the walls and some of the infrastructure. That's a sunk investment. I'd love to have a number of years more because you depreciate that asset."

The logistical success extended to municipal operations. Over 215,000 spectators attended across the weekend, merchandise sales topped $969,000 on Saturday alone, and law enforcement reported zero protests around the event. That seamless execution has created immediate demand from local stakeholders and the White House to bring the race back in 2027.

"How many times you hear today it's the most well-run organization the city has ever dealt with, they want us to come back. We heard that time and time again. Secret Service, MPD, fire department, mayor," Denker said. "Melania (Trump), the first lady, on the way out says, 'We look forward to seeing you again next year.' Pressure is on."

President Trump himself advocated aggressively for a longer-term arrangement during post-race meetings with cabinet members and officials from the Departments of Commerce, Interior, and War.

"Mr. Trump hit me 15 times today about having to have this," Denker revealed. "His view is interesting... 'Let's do it for five years,' is what he's saying, because that guarantees you're going to be here through my term, then two more years for whoever is in office next."

While official support is unanimous, the ultimate decision rests on whether IndyCar owner Roger Penske and race organizers can make the numbers work without the national hype of a semi-quincentennial milestone.

"We built trust and transparency. Because we have that with the city, every single agency, because of the team I have, there would be nobody to say not to do this again. I'm confident of that. The decision's up to us," Denker said.

"It's a financial decision 'cause it's very expensive to do this... You have to say to yourself, there's only one 250-year event. What is 251 going to look like? What do you call it? Sponsors that came in this year, will they come back again in a non-anniversary year?"